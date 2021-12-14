B.C. buys $11.2M waterfront land to expand Hornby Island park

The provincial government has pulled out its chequebook and snapped up a prime piece of B.C. waterfront on Hornby Island.

On Tuesday morning, the province announced the $11.2 million purchase of the remaining waterfront property on the iconic and breathtaking Tribune Bay.

B.C. bought two properties totalling 9.6 hectares, which will be added to the existing 95-hectare provincial park.

The purchase will link Tribune Bay Provincial Park to the 135-site Tribune Bay Campground. The province will continue to run the campground while it develops a long-term plan to improve the tourist experience of the park.

Early plans for the newly purchased land include walk-in camping sites focused on active transportation, like cycle touring, hiking, and kayak touring.

The preservation of cultural and natural history on the island is also an important focus, according to the Ministry of Environment.

"Tribune Bay Provincial Park is a special place for locals and visitors to Hornby Island," said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. "It's a great draw for visitors that supports the local economy and is a beautiful place to spend an afternoon."

During the past four years, BC Parks acquired 1,144 hectares (2,867 acres) of land to expand provincial parks and protected areas.