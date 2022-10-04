B.C. attorney general says increasing arrests to fight violent crime is 'futile'

B.C. Attorney General Murray Rankin looks on as Premier John Horgan speaks at the Legislature, in Victoria on March 30, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito) B.C. Attorney General Murray Rankin looks on as Premier John Horgan speaks at the Legislature, in Victoria on March 30, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario