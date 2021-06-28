VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is putting a campfire ban into effect across the province beginning Wednesday, June 30.

The campfire ban will go into effect just one week after a ban on larger open fires was announced in B.C.

Campfires are defined as anything smaller than 0.5 metres wide by 0.5 metres tall. The campfire ban will be in effect until Oct. 15, alongside the larger open fire bans.

The open fire bans announced last week also prohibit the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches and other similar torches, and burn barrels.

"Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province. The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously," said the province in a release Monday.

Anyone found breaking a fire ban may face a range of fines, including a $1,150 ticket, an administrative penalty up to $10,000, or a fine up to $100,000 and up to one year in prison if convicted in court.

People who break a fire ban and contribute to the start of a wildfire could also be on the hook for firefighting costs.

The BC Wildfire Service says it's proactively searching for potential fires amid B.C.'s extreme heat.

"Additional precautions are being undertaken throughout the province, including fire warden patrols, fixed-wing aircraft patrols and an active enforcement presence," said the province.

"The BC Wildfire Service is constantly monitoring current and forecast conditions and maintaining preparedness."

Weather records continue to fall in B.C. as a heatwave bakes most of the province. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada was just reported in Lytton, B.C., where temperatures reached 47.5 C on Monday.

Lytton had just taken the title of hottest day on record in Canada one day earlier with 46.1 C set on Sunday.

Before that, the hottest single-day temperature recorded in Canada was set on July 5, 1937, in Saskatchewan.