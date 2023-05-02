B.C. Ale Trail returns to Greater Victoria with 'beer passport' event

The Greater Victoria Ale Trail has returned to B.C.'s capital and beyond.

Throughout the month of May, anyone who buys a beer, non-alcoholic drink, food or merchandise from a participating brewery, cidery or pub can pick up a "tasting passport" and get it stamped.

Participants who collect six stamps are then entered into a draw, with the grand prize being a "beer-themed" two night vacation in Kelowna.

Other prizes include gift cards and merchandise from local breweries, as well as tours and tastings hosted by local businesses.

For the first time ever, the Greater Victoria Ale Trail also includes three breweries in Sooke and two on the Southern Gulf Islands, on Salt Spring Island and Mayne Island, "to encourage folks to venture out and experience neighbouring breweries."

Anyone who visits one of these breweries can pick up a bonus stamp for their passport.

Multiple passports can be filled out for multiple entries into the competition. The passports can be submitted at any participating brewery.

The 23 breweries participating in this year's ale trail are:

Greater Victoria

4 Mile Brewpub

Beacon Brewing

Category 12 Brewing

CRAFT Victoria Harbour

Driftwood Brewery

Herald Street Brew Works

Howl Brewing

Hoyne Brewing

Île Sauvage Brewing

Junction Orchard & Cidery

Lighthouse Brewing

Mile Zero Brewing

Phillips Brewing

Small Gods Brewing

Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub

Twa Dogs Brewery

Vancouver Island Brewing

Whistle Buoy Brewing

Sooke and the Southern Gulf Islands

Bad Dog Brewing

Sooke Brewing

Sooke Oceanside Brewery

Mayne Island Brewing

Salt Spring Brewing

The event runs from May 1 to May 31.