B.C. agility dog with 3 legs wins national award

VICTORIA -

Although Fisher is partial to just laying about cuddling the cat, the dog’s determination is proving to be boundless.

“He waits until you close the door [to go outside],” his owner, Erin, says. “And then it’s all fair game.”

Like the time Erin came home to find that Fisher had climbed up on the counter and chewed through 10 tins of the cat’s food and devoured everything inside.

“Fisher lives his life with no regrets; 100 per cent would do it again,” Erin smiles. “That’s how he rolls.”

The canine first demonstrated his carpe diem demeanour when he was young, when despite losing a toe to cancer surgery, he developed a passion for competing in agility courses.

“He's just a goofy dog,” Erin says, showing me videos of Fisher running up ramps, scrambling through tunnels, and jumping over bars. “He’s having fun.”

But then Erin discovered that the cancer had spread and Fisher’s only option was amputating one of his front legs.

“It’s tough,” Erin signs deeply. “Realizing that everything we hoped was going to be OK wasn’t.”

Although the surgery was a success, Fisher struggled to find stability, both physically and emotionally. So after he healed, Erin wondered if a return to agility might re-ignite his spark.

“When he saw the tunnel, he was like, ‘I used to really like those!’” Erin says, showing me video of the three-legged Fisher’s tail wagging before entering the tunnel. “And he’s been running around ever since.”

Despite missing a leg, Fisher is finding his joy, and regaining his agility ability.

“I’m still in awe of what he can do and how happy he is,” Erin smiles.

But the fact is Fisher with three legs is not as good at competitive agility as when he had four. Turns out, he’s even better.

“He came first [in Canada],” Erin says, showing me a photo of Fisher with his trophy, the golden cup standing where his leg used to be. “It was an exceptional day!”

When he’s not taking home national hardware, Fisher spends his time taking part in local Terry Fox runs and playing patient at kindergarten veterinarian days.

Erin says Fisher is also offering a lesson for us all.

“If it brings joy in your heart, then give it a go, even if you’re not perfect.”

Because obstacles (whether they be cat-food cans or canine agility courses) are simply opportunities to overcome. Or in Fisher’s case, soar beyond.