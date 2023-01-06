B.C. adds dozens of new items to its recycling system

The B.C. government says more items can go into residential recycling bins effective immediately.

The list includes plastic plates and cups, aluminum foil, plastic food containers and more.

The province is also accepting more plastic items exclusively at its recycling depots, including plastic sandwich and freezer bags, plastic shrink wrap and plastic shopping bags.

"This expanded materials list will allow more material to be recycled, keep it out of landfills and stop it from littering the environment," said Recycle BC executive director Tamara Burns in a release Friday.

"Residents play a key role in recycling this material by enabling it to be collected – by putting it into their bins or taking materials to a depot," she said.

A list of all new recyclable items in B.C. can be found below:

New acceptable blue-box items:

Plastic plates, bowls and cups

Plastic cutlery and straws

Plastic food storage containers

Plastic hangers (that come with clothing)

Paper plates, bowls and cups (with thin plastic lining)

Aluminum foil

Aluminum-foil baking dishes and pie plates

Metal storage tins (thin gauge)

New acceptable depot items:

Plastic sandwich and freezer bags

Plastic shrink wrap

Flexible plastic drop sheets and covering

Flexible plastic bubble wrap (no bubble wrap-lined paper)

Flexible plastic recycling bags (blue, clear bags, or yellow or blue bags used for curb-side collection)

Flexible plastic carry-out shopping bags (reusable)

The province plans to add mattresses, electric vehicle batteries and medical sharps – such as syringes and lancets – to its recycling system over the next four years.

The province will also add "moderately hazardous products," such as compressed-fuel canisters, over the same period.