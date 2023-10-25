B.C. accelerates electric vehicle target, with 100-per-cent goal by 2035

The B.C. government is continuing its push to get more drivers behind the wheel of an electric vehicle by recharging it’s $7-million EV charger rebate program.

“It will put us on track to meeting our 100 per cent sales target by 2035,” said Josie Osbourne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

By 2030, 90 per cent of vehicles sold in B.C. will need to be fully electric. By 2035, it will be 100 per cent.

“I would say that that is very aggressive,” said Brandon Kot, vice-president of the Kot Auto Group.

At Victoria Hyundai, there is some skepticism that the target can be met by vehicle manufacturers.

“All the manufacturers are building their EV platform now,” said Kot. Meaning supply has a long way to go before demand can be met.

There is also a question of affordability. Daniel Ross is the senior manager of industry insights with Canadian Black Book. He has done some number-crunching on the EV market.

“The average price of a fully electric vehicle in today's market is around $73,000,” said Ross.

To be fair, that number is an average between high-end luxury EV’s and lower-end makes and models.

“You’re talking about a huge MSRP swing,” said Ross.

Ross says that number is expected to come down in the coming years as the electric vehicle industry matures.

“We’re in the infancy of the entire market of EVs and as we keep selling these things and as we amortize the costs of the associated technology benefits, they will come down in price,” said Ross.

“The vast majority of EVs being sold right now are in the high $30,000s to the mid to high $60,000s,” said Glenn Garry, president of the Victoria Electric Vehicle Association.

Garry says government incentives go a long way in bringing down the price of those EVs as well.

“The federal government, they have $5,000,” said Garry. “You don’t have to apply for it, it’s applied by the dealer when you pick it up.”

The province of B.C. will also pitch in up to $4,000 depending on your income level, potentially saving you $9,000 on the purchase of an EV.

“The entry level Hyundai EV would be the Hyundai Kona and that can start at $46,800,” said Kot. “When you combine the rebates with the starting price, there are vehicles that are affordable and the manufacturer is working on getting more inventory and more supply.”

Manufacturers will need to in order for the province to meet its 100 per cent EV sales target by 2035.