Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen

Saanich, B.C. -

Joe Coughlin is looking through pictures from his past, when he was better known as the Easter Seals’ Timmy.

“I was on crutches back in those days,” Joe says, sitting in his motorized wheelchair, smiling at the black-and-white photos of his younger self.

The then-five-year-old — who was born semi-paralyzed on his right side — spent two years as the charity’s public spokesperson.

“As my dad says, ‘You got addicted to applause at a very early age,’” Joe laughs.

More than adulation, it was an appreciation for syncopation that lead Joe to pursue drumming.

“One night, I was playing in my rock band and the lead singer had a cold, so I took over for him and started singing,” Joe recalls. “I had never done it in front of an audience before.”

Joe ended up being so good, he eventually became the band’s frontman, despite his family suggesting he consider law.

“I said, ‘No. I want to go out on the road and play rock and roll!’” Joe laughs.

So Joe did, for about a decade, before he started feeling too old for rock. He began singing jazz and was told by legendary bandleader Dizzy Gillespie that he had a gift.

“He said, ‘Because of your condition, people are going to be discouraging you from doing this,’” Joe recalls, after he and Gillespie performed at the same concert.

“‘Tell them to get lost. Keep doing this. Never give up.’”

Joe took the advice to heart.

His critically acclaimed recordings started earning invitations for greater exposure, until he’d meet with the producers in person.

“(The executive) said, ‘You’re a fine singer, but the reality is, we’re never going to put somebody like you on TV.’” Joe recalls. “And I said, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘Do you want me to be brutally honest?’ I said, ‘Sure.' And he said, ‘You look funny.’”

But Joe never gave up.

Now, the national-award-winning singer his celebrating his 50-year career by releasing a new album of jazz standards, and preparing for his first concert with a live band since the start of the pandemic on Saturday night.

“I think Tony Bennet put it perfectly,” Joe says. “He said, ‘If I can get an audience to forget their troubles for two hours a night, that’s a very noble job.’ That’s what I try to do with my singing.”