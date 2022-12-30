Augmented reality brings mural to life in Chemainus, B.C.

Technology and art have come together at a mural in Chemainus, B.C.

Using augmented reality technology, a mural called Steam Train On Bridge Over Chemainus River now comes to life with your smart phone.

When you scan the QR code beside the mural then point your phone camera at the painting with your sound on, you’ll see and hear an animated steam-engine locomotive thunder across the Chemainus River in Copper Canyon with a shipment of logs.

A sign is also depicted that you can click on to find out more information about the mural.

To use the augmented reality filter you need to have the Facebook or Instagram app installed.

The Chemainus Festival of Murals Society wanted to appeal to the younger generation as well as give a new perspective to tourists while viewing the mural.

"We wanted to enhance the experience and sort of move with the times," says Tom Andrews, the society’s president.

"Move with technology and create different experiences for the visitors when they come see it."

The society hired Victoria-based tech company Hololabs Studio Inc., which specializes in augmented reality technology, to develop the interactive display.

"Augmented reality will always try and include some of your reality," says Mike Wozniewski, president of Hololabs. "It’s kind of a recreation or simulation of that moment in history."

Hololabs has also developed augmented reality experiences for Hollywood’s Universal Studios attractions, including its up-and-coming Mario Kart ride.

The original mural of the locomotive was painted in 1982 but the building it was painted on was eventually demolished and the mural was destroyed. In 2017, the mural was recreated using new technology and is now on Willow Street in Chemainus.

The society may consider adding more augmented reality to other murals that portray action in the future.

In the meantime, the society will be adding QR codes to some of their other murals that have optical illusions which will provide more information about them.

More information on the interactive murals can be found on the society’s website.