Audi travelling 185 km/h among vehicles nabbed for excessive speed in Comox Valley
Police in the Comox Valley say three vehicles were impounded for excessive speeding last month, including an Audi luxury car that was travelling at 185 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.
The Comox Valley RCMP are warning drivers to obey posted speed limits or risk losing their vehicles to the impound lot.
A patrol officer on Ryan Road in Courtenay, B.C., observed a vehicle travelling at 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Jan. 6.
The Toyota 4Runner was impounded for seven days and the driver was issued a violation ticket for excessive speeding, the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
Three weeks later, on Jan. 27, a Comox Valley RCMP traffic officer was on Island Highway at Cook Creek Road when he saw an Audi A7 going 185 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone, police said.
The Audi was impounded for seven days and the driver was also handed a violation ticket for excessive speeding.
Finally, on Jan. 31, an RCMP traffic officer was on 29th Street in Courtenay around 2:30 p.m. when he observed a vehicle travelling 110 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.
Mounties say the road was wet and slushy at the time, with snow still falling.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and then began an impaired driving investigation when he smelled alcohol.
Police say the driver refused to provide a breath sample at the scene.
The man's Jeep Wrangler was impounded for 30 days and his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days. He was also issued a violation ticket for excessive speeding.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
Canada's immigration minister says Poilievre's call to close Roxham Road crossing is 'reckless'
Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's suggestion that the federal government close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing is 'reckless.'
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
'It's a remix': Jully Black on why she sang O Canada differently
Jully Black explains why she changed the lyrics of O Canada at the NBA All-Star game, and how her decision was the result of building bridges.
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers: experts
Experts say other streamers are bound to follow Netflix in limiting the unfettered password sharing that has allowed friends, family members and even more extraneous connections like exes and old acquaintances to use the same accounts.
Vancouver
-
Icy winds, snow, hit much of B.C., weekend snow possible for south coast: forecasters
Bitterly cold weather is gripping much of British Columbia and forecasters don't expect conditions in some areas to ease until at least Thursday, while the threat of snow lies ahead for other regions.
-
City of Vancouver proposes 9.7% property tax hike in revised 2023 draft budget
Homeowners in Vancouver could see their property taxes grow by nearly 10 per cent if the city’s newly revised draft budget gets the green light next month.
-
B.C. teacher faces 1-week suspension over physical altercation with student he embarrassed
A B.C. teacher who got into a physical altercation with a Grade 8 student is facing a one-week suspension of his professional license.
Edmonton
-
Stuart Skinner calms Oilers' crease: 'Pretty crazy evolution'
"Seeing him get drafted to the Oilers and develop through that whole system, it's been fun," Connor McDavid says of 24-year-old netminder Stuart Skinner in his first full NHL season.
-
Alberta police chiefs support framework for policy reform on illicit drug decriminalization
The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) has outlined what it calls a "whole of system" approach to the decriminalization of the simple possession of illicit drugs.
-
Calgary manslaughter suspect believed to be in Edmonton
The Calgary Police Service confirms a warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old man in connection with the discovery of human remains near Morley, Alta. in 2022.
Toronto
-
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Nasty winter storm inches closer to Toronto, southern Ontario
Toronto is set to see a blast of snow and ice Wednesday and Thursday as a winter storm system moves into Ontario. Follow live updates as the storm progresses.
-
What you need to know about Ontario’s bill on private clinics
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's new health-care legislation.
Calgary
-
Calgary manslaughter suspect believed to be in Edmonton
The Calgary Police Service confirms a warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old man in connection with the discovery of human remains near Morley, Alta. in 2022.
-
Alberta police chiefs support framework for policy reform on illicit drug decriminalization
The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) has outlined what it calls a "whole of system" approach to the decriminalization of the simple possession of illicit drugs.
-
Calgary braces for extreme cold snap after significant early week snowfall
After a mild February with virtually no snowfall and moderate temperatures, Calgary is once again in the middle of a bitter cold snap.
Montreal
-
Canada's immigration minister says Poilievre's call to close Roxham Road crossing is 'reckless'
Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's suggestion that the federal government close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing is 'reckless.'
-
QMJHL promises 'locker room code' for junior hockey hazing
Quebec's hearings on hazing in hockey and possibly other sports begin Wednesday at the national assembly. MNAs will hear from representatives of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Canadian Hockey League, Hockey Québec and Quebec's student sports network (RSEQ).
-
Apps and other tools that make travelling at YUL a little smoother
It's the dawn of another travel season in Montreal, which means long lines at the airport and crowded flights. Here's a few handy tools to make your visit to the Trudeau International Airport (YUL) as smooth as possible
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Family of woman who died in Amherst-area ER forced to sue for investigation details
The family of 37-year-old Allison Holthoff, a woman who died while waiting to be treated at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre on Dec. 31, 2022, is being forced to sue in order to get answers.
-
Atlantic Canadian physicians supportive of unified approach to improving health care
Reaction to yesterday’s announcement of a unified approach to improving health care in Atlantic Canada is widely positive.
Winnipeg
-
Online massage ads used to recruit people to provide sexual services: Winnipeg police
A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested earlier in the month in connection with online ads that were used to recruit people to provide sexual services.
-
All of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings
All of Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, has been placed under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values hitting -50 in some areas.
-
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in connection to Cambridge, Ont. toddler’s death
A 27-year-old woman is facing several charges, including manslaughter, in connection to the death of a toddler in Cambridge, Ont. in September.
-
Person pulled from Elora Gorge pronounced dead
Emergency services are on scene at the David Street Bridge in Elora where Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have confirmed a person has died.
-
Police looking for suspect after stabbing near Wilfrid Laurier University
According to police, the victim reported he was walking by himself along King Street North around 6 a.m. when he was stabbed by a person he didn’t know.
Regina
-
Regina city council to vote on removing heritage designation for St. Matthew's Anglican Church
A vote expected at Wednesday's city council meeting will help determine the future St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Regina’s heritage neighbourhood.
-
Survey results show support for multi-purpose event centre in downtown Regina
A recent survey showed the majority of respondents would like to see a multi-purpose event centre in downtown Regina and investment in modernizing the central library.
-
'Many unanswered questions' about Lake Diefenbaker irrigation project, SARM says
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is calling on the provincial government for an update on the Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project.
Barrie
-
Additional offences added to Cassie Korzenko's charges after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
Barrie woman Cassie Korzenko, 32, who is facing dangerous driving charges stemming from a crash on December 1 that sent three people to the hospital, appeared in court Wednesday.
-
Police seek truck that struck hydro pole in Barrie and fled scene
Police are looking for the pickup truck that hit a hydro pole in Barrie overnight on Wednesday and left the scene.
-
Winter storm, snowfall warning issued with up to 20cm possible: Here's what to expect
Parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Muskoka, and surrounding areas can expect potentially hazardous travel conditions with the risk of freezing rain as a winter storm blows into the region.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under extreme cold warning with windchill as low as -45 expected
Saskatoon woke up to an extreme cold warning Wednesday morning with windchill temperatures as low as -45 expected.
-
Saskatoon led Canada in job growth, city says
Saskatoon led the nation in job growth according to the City of Saskatoon.
-
Court decision on future of Saskatoon Lighthouse delayed again
A Saskatoon judge is giving all parties involved until Friday to come to an agreement about the future of the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.
Northern Ontario
-
Arson suspected as 100-year-old home burns in Greater Sudbury
A fire that destroyed a 100-year-old home in Azilda on Wednesday morning is suspicious, fire officials told CTV News.
-
Officer calls for civilian oversight of Ontario's Indigenous police forces after string of alleged sexual assaults
An officer in an Indigenous policing service that has jurisdiction over much of Ontario’s north says its civilian oversight needs an overhaul after a harrowing experience shattered her confidence in the current system and left her unlikely to ever return to what she described as her dream job.
-
Kirkland Lake contractor fined $91K for violating Environmental Protection Act
An excavation contractor based in Kirkland Lake has been fined a total of $91,000 for environmental offences that date to 2018.