Attorney general alerts online companies to B.C.'s new image-sharing law
British Columbia's attorney general has sent a letter to technology companies warning they could face orders to stop the distribution of intimate images of B.C. residents that have been shared without their consent.
Niki Sharma says the Intimate Images Protection Act will come into force in the coming months and create new legal mechanisms to stop the distribution of such photos online.
In a letter sent to companies, including Twitter, Meta, OnlyFans, and Pornhub, Sharma says they could be required to delete, de-index or destroy images, or provide information that is needed to remove the photo.
Sharma says the new law sets out liability for an online company that hasn't taken reasonable steps to address the non-consensual distribution of photos or videos, which can include an order for damages.
She says there's an obligation to take down images no matter where they are located and that the province does have mechanisms to enforce orders beyond its border.
Sharma says she expects to have meetings with the internet firms to talk about systems they can put in place to comply with the act.
The legislation covers images including near-nude photos, videos, livestreams and digitally altered images, including videos known as deep fakes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over alleged threats to MP Michael Chong
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
A powerful explosion Thursday at a troubled pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts left one worker missing in a building the local fire chief said was too dangerous to search.
Why some residents of a picturesque Welsh town won't be celebrating coronation day
A pretty town in Wales that staged a lavish ceremony for then Prince Charles on Canada Day in 1969 is now preparing to all but ignore the King's coronation. Read correspondent Genevieve Beauchemin's story explaining why on CTVNews.ca.
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
U.S. feds fine McDonald's franchisees with workers as young as 10
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found.
Vancouver
-
Fatal Surrey shooting likely gang-related, IHIT says
A fatal shooting in a Surrey parking lot this week was likely gang-related, according to an update from authorities identifying the victim.
-
B.C. flooding, mudslides prompt evacuation orders, highway closures in the Interior
The first spell of summer-like weather in British Columbia has sped up snowmelt in the mountains, causing flooding and mudslides that have prompted evacuation orders and highway closures in several areas of the province's southern Interior.
-
Surrey RCMP seek public's help in search of man wanted for kidnapping, assault
Mounties in Surrey are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted on "serious" charges, including kidnapping, assault and unlawful confinement.
Edmonton
-
Northwest Edmonton grass fire flares up again
A wildfire that broke out in northwest Edmonton earlier this week has flared up again.
-
Edmonton police seize 11 guns, $219K in cocaine-trafficking investigation
Edmonton police showed off a seizure of 11 guns and $219,000 in cash Thursday while officers continued to look for three suspects in a drug and gang investigation.
-
Alberta UCP faces questions on how it did the math in attack on NDP electricity plan
Alberta's United Conservative Party is facing questions over how it did the math behind its accusation that the NDP's net-zero electricity grid proposal would cost taxpayers $87 billion.
Toronto
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
-
Someone let a toddler announce the TTC subway stops and people are loving it
Toronto transit riders were met with an adorable surprise this week after it appears someone let a young child announce the subway stops over the intercom.
-
Fire breaks out in classroom at east Toronto school
A fire broke out in a classroom at an elementary school in Toronto's east end late Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Banff fire update: Prescribed burn at Compound Meadows 'being held'
Officials with Banff National Park say a prescribed burn that grew to be larger than it was supposed to is being held.
-
Alberta UCP faces questions on how it did the math in attack on NDP electricity plan
Alberta's United Conservative Party is facing questions over how it did the math behind its accusation that the NDP's net-zero electricity grid proposal would cost taxpayers $87 billion.
-
Wranglers fall short in 3-2 loss at Abbotsford
The Calgary Wranglers were hoping to advance to the next round of the AHL playoffs last night, but the Abbotsford Canucks had different ideas.
Montreal
-
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
-
This Montreal restaurant is paying staff an $80,000 salary
Like many industries, the restaurant sector is rethinking how it's doing things and one Montreal eatery is offering attractive salaries
-
STM hiring 60 new workers to improve safety, cleanliness in Montreal's metro system
As safety complaints about Montreal's public transit system increase, the STM announced it will hire 60 new employees to improve security and cleanliness within the metro network.
Atlantic
-
'It's ruining the community': N.B. residents want to 'Stop the Stink' at shell processing plant
Residents in the town of Beaurivage, N.B., want to 'Stop the Stink' in their community. Miniature stop signs with the slogan can be seen at several homes around a crustacean drying plant about 45 minutes north of Moncton.
-
N.S. mass shooting: Province launches community support website
A new website for people living in areas affected by the Nova Scotia mass shooting was launched at noon Thursday.
-
Federal minister defends enforcement since elver fishery closure in the Maritimes
The office of federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says enforcement efforts are continuing in the Maritimes' baby eel fishery since the season was closed last month amid allegations of poaching and violence.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged
An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
-
'We can't afford it': High gas prices keeping RV owners parked
High gas prices throughout the province is keeping RV owners parked, forcing them to put the brakes on their vacation plans.
Kitchener
-
Collision involving horse and buggy sends five to hospital
Five people have been transported to hospital and two horses have been euthanized after a horse and buggy and van collided in Mapleton Township on Thursday morning.
-
Province contributing $4-million for vaccine manufacturing expansion in Cambridge, Ont.
The Ontario government is spending $4-million to support a partnership that will see vaccine manufacturing expanded in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Highway 403 reopens in Brantford after police investigation
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has reopened a portion of Highway 403 eastbound and westbound in Brantford following a police investigation.
Regina
-
Regina home sales slow for 4th consecutive month, realtors' association
According to new numbers from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA), Regina's year-over-year sales activity slowed for a fourth consecutive month.
-
Sask. health minister touts online reporting of hospital wait times — but link doesn't work
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defended against accusations that the province isn’t transparent about hospital capacity, by reading out the website address where users can see emergency room wait times — but the link doesn’t work.
-
National diving championships coming to Regina
The 2023 Novice National Diving Championships will take place May 6-7 at the Lawson Aquatic Centre in Regina.
Barrie
-
Traffic stop on Hwy 11 for insecure load turned much more serious for driver
According to OPP, what started as a routine traffic stop in Bracebridge turned more serious when the officers found the driver wasn't properly licenced, and the truck had two different plates, neither registered to the vehicle.
-
Police 'exhausting every resource available' in search for missing Orangeville man
Police are "exhausting every resource available" to locate a man reported missing in Orangeville.
-
OPP seeks owner of cash found by Good Samaritan in Bracebridge
Provincial police say a Good Samaritan stumbled upon a wad of cash on a sidewalk in Bracebridge and knew the right thing to do would be to have it returned to the rightful owner.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. community evacuated as wildfire approaches
A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Clearwater Dene Nation late Wednesday night as a wildfire approached the community.
-
Sask. health minister touts online reporting of hospital wait times — but link doesn't work
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defended against accusations that the province isn’t transparent about hospital capacity, by reading out the website address where users can see emergency room wait times — but the link doesn’t work.
-
Gordon Lightfoot found part of his 'characteristic sound' from Sask. guitarist
Many music fans are remembering Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday. Residents in the Prince Albert, Sask. area are also remembering a talented musician who played with him.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
-
Driver charged in North Bay when rock crusher falls from truck onto pickup
A 37-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a transport and onto a pickup truck in North Bay.
-
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.