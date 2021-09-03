VICTORIA -- A Victoria police officer has been released from hospital with a head wound and a concussion after an apparent ambush assault in Vic West late Thursday night.

The officer was checking on a woman at Banfield Park at approximately 11:30 p.m. when he was suddenly attacked by an unknown man, CTV News has learned.

The officer radioed for help, triggering a massive response from police, firefighters, the Coast Guard and even the military.

Officers from Victoria, Saanich, the West Shore RCMP and military police from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt flooded the area.

The injured officer was found on the ground suffering a head wound and was taken to hospital.

Three canine units were deployed to the area around the park, while a Victoria fire response vessel, a Coast Guard vessel and a navy dive vessel scoured the Gorge waterway and Victoria’s upper harbour for the assailant.

Forensic investigators were on scene to process evidence Friday morning.

The officer has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators are hoping to identify the woman who was at the scene before the attack. She is described as a white woman, approximately 50 years old, with grey hair, who appeared distraught at the time.

Victoria's police chief is expected to address the assault on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.