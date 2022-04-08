At least 5 injured in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Langford, B.C.

Five people were taken to hospital in stable condition Friday following a multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Langford, B.C.

The crash occurred on the highway near the intersection with the West Shore Parkway around 10:30 a.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

Paramedics were told that up to 10 vehicles may have been involved in the crash. Firefighters with Langford Fire Rescue told CTV News they believe seven vehicles in total were impacted by the collision, including one car that was on fire.

"The scene looked quite bad when we arrived, but luckily everyone was out of the vehicles," said Simon Chadwick, acting assistant chief at Langford Fire Rescue.

Chadwick says that the vehicle that was on fire had been struck by a semi-truck.

Firefighters were able to douse the fire quickly and ensured that no other vehicles were leaking fluid.

The crash occurred Friday morning. (Submitted)

BCEHS dispatched five ambulances to the scene, as well as a supervisor.

Five people were taken to hospital in stable condition, according to the health service.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour as first responders addressed the scene.

"Traffic was pretty bad at the time," said Chadwick.

The northbound lanes partially reopened around 11:30 a.m., according to DriveBC.