At least 2 injured after explosion at military base in Comox, B.C.

Victoria -

At least two people are injured after an explosion at a Vancouver Island military base on Thursday.

The explosion at Canadian Forces Base Comox shook the nearby civilian terminal of the Comox Valley Airport.

A spokesperson for the base says the blast appears to have occurred in a disused building next to the Comox Valley Search and Rescue centre.

It's believed the explosion was fuelled by natural gas.

Several ambulances and firefighters were on scene near an old barracks building that was under renovations and had partially collapsed.

A witness inside the civilian airport terminal tells CTV News the blast flung debris and shook pictures off the walls.

A former sergeant says she was exercising in the base recreation centre when her treadmill shook with the force of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.