As he prepares to pass the torch, John Horgan weighs in on Island issues and his own future plans

As John Horgan prepares to make way for B.C.'s next premier David Eby on Nov. 18, the current premier says he’s not sure yet if he’ll stay on as Langford’s MLA until the next election two years from now.

Asked Wednesday if there might be a byelection in his riding before October 2024, he responded: “I don't know how long I’m going to stay on.”

The premier added he is enthusiastic to reconnect with his constituents.

“I want to reconnect with my neighbours. the people who elected me in 2005, and the thousands of other people who have moved to Langford since.”

In an exit interview with CTV News Vancouver Island, B.C.’s longest-serving NDP premier cited enshrining Indigenous rights, B.C.’s climate action plan, and legislation aimed at those battling poverty as triumphs during his five-plus years in the top job. He expressed particular pride in legislation that waived post-secondary tuition fees for kids from foster care.

On the other hand, he identified the failed rollout of a proposed new Royal BC Museum as one of his biggest regrets.

“I misread the public mood on that," Horgan said. "I thought everyone was going along with me on this journey of understanding the problem – and that wasn't the case.”

With plenty of ground to cover in the interview, some topics more serious than others, Horgan agreed to give his hot takes on hot local issues, agreeing to respond to a topic with a single word or a few words.

Asked about the Malahat, the premier’s response was “traffic.” In connection with an alternative route to the Malahat, he replied “expensive.”

Horgan described the E & N railway corridor, lying dormant on the West Shore, as underutilized and called the idea of buses possibly using that route a good one.

Asked about BC Ferries, the premier quipped: “Always problematic, (but) thank goodness they’re there.”

As for the sunshine breakfast – long associated with a morning trip on the ferries, but now no longer served – Horgan said: “I wish they’d brought it back.”

Horgan leaves office next month in a rare position for a politician: popular and on his own terms.

Still, the transition to Eby has been marred by a messy leadership race, and the province faces a health-care crisis, high inflation and low levels of affordable housing.

“Some have called that unfinished business,” said Horgan, asked about those ongoing challenges facing the province.

“Government is unfinished business. It’s constantly trying to make progress and I’d like to think that in the five years I was given I did my best to make progress every day.”

Asked if he'd bet on his party to win the next general election two years from now, Horgan said: “I’m not not going to speculate on what electoral outcomes will happen — I just saw (Langford Mayor) Stew Young lose after 30 years and I wouldn't have predicted that.”

As for that shocking outcome in the Langford municipal election – which saw Young and a slate of council candidates lose, many after being in office for decades – Horgan was philosophical, while also noting voter turnout that was up from 18 per cent in past years, but still decidedly below most municipalities.

“Well, the public is always right,” he said. “The voter turnout was very low in Langford, which was too bad, particularly when you compare it to Metchosin -- right around the corner — where there was a very high voter turnout."

On a lighter note, the well-known Trekkie was asked about his affinity for the futuristic show.

"I am a huge Star Trek fan," he said with a smile. "And one of the highlights of my time as premier was that i got to meet George Takei, Mr. Zulu."

Regarding his own future, Horgan is keeping his options open — including a rumoured possible stint as Canada's ambassador to Ireland — while looking forward to returning to being just “John from Langford.”

“If the country calls me, I will serve, but I'm not looking for anything,” he said. “I’m looking to go back to Langford, I’m looking to spend more time with Ellie. I’m looking to just see what the world holds for me.”