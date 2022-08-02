Arson forces Nanaimo Tim Hortons to close for 'at least 6 months'
Nanaimo RCMP say a local Tim Hortons will be closed "for at least six months" following an overnight arson.
Police say the fire occurred just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Tim Hortons in the 2300-block of Northfield Road.
Multiple people spotted the fire and called 911. Police say firefighters arrived at the scene "within minutes" and doused the blaze before it could spread inside.
However, Mounties say the interior of the Tim Hortons sustained "significant water damage" during the firefighting efforts.
Police say the fire likely started near the front doors of the business before spreading up and along the wooden beams of the building to its roof.
ADDITIONAL FIRES
Investigators believe the fire is linked to two other suspicious fires reported in the area early Tuesday morning.
Before the fire at the Tim Hortons occurred, police say they received a report of a dumpster fire behind the Super Save Gas and Go near the intersection of Northfield Road and Bowen Road around 12:15 a.m.
In that instance, firefighters were able to douse the blaze before it spread and caused any damage.
Later Tuesday morning, another fire was reported inside a garbage can at the same shopping complex as the Tim Hortons. Police say this third fire was also extinguished before it damaged anything else.
'LIKELY RELATED'
Mounties are searching for a man who was photographed near the Super Save Gas and Go around the time of the fire at that business.
The photo shows the man wearing a hoody with the hood pulled up and black pants. He is also pictured carrying what police describe as a gas can.
"These fires are most likely related and started by the same individual or persons," said Const. Gary O'Brien in a statement.
"With that in mind, investigators are asking if anyone saw a vehicle or anyone acting suspicious in the immediate area, from 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, to 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to please report it," said O'Brien.
Earlier Tuesday, police provided a description of a potential suspect. Investigators now say that individual is no longer a person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2022-26537.
