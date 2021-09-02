VICTORIA -- A health-care worker on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic was spat at by someone protesting B.C.’s planned vaccine card Wednesday, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Mounties say a nurse reported that at protester spat at her during a large protest in front of the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Island Health said several other health-care workers faced verbal attacks from the boisterous group.

Nanaimo RCMP say the spitting incident was reported as information only and the victim isn’t pursuing charges.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog is slamming the actions of the protesters.

“No one should tolerate this,” Krog said. “Quite frankly, this type of public behaviour needs to be not only condemned, where appropriate it needs to be prosecuted.”

The Vancouver Island mayor says he is also deeply concerned that anti-vaccine protesters would choose a hospital site to hold a large and loud demonstration.

“It’s plain just ignorant behaviour,” he said. “Stay away from the hospital.”

Vancouver, Victoria and other B.C. cities faced similar anti-vaccine card protests on Wednesday.