Another union representing B.C. public service workers issues strike notice

A union representing B.C. government workers – including veterinarians, engineers and pharmacists – has issued a strike notice.

The Professional Employees Association (PEA) is the union that represents the Government Licensed Professionals (GLP) group, which has 1,200 members who work in B.C. public services.

The union had been negotiating with the B.C. Public Service Agency since April, and in June about 92 per cent of members voted in favour of striking.

On Wednesday at noon, the GLP issued a 72-hour strike notice, though details of what that job action could entail have not yet been made public.

"These licensed professionals rebuild bridges and roads, monitor B.C.’s forests and agriculture, and provide care to the province’s most vulnerable youth," said Melissa Moroz, labour relations officer with the PEA, in a statement.

"We need their expertise more than ever to help keep the province safe," she said.

The union says one of the biggest concerns its members has is compensation. The PEA says members have long cited salaries as a reason why workers leave the public service sector.

The union says staff burnout and lack of position vacancies also has members looking to leave public service "to further their career growth."

The PEA's announcement comes on the heels of the British Columbia General Employees' Union's (BCGEU) recent strike action.

On Saturday, the BCGEU, which represents roughly 33,000 members, issued a strike notice, and that job action started Monday.

On Monday, picket lines were set up at four B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres. The strike is expected to effect liquor and cannabis stores across the province, with consumers likely seeing impacts on store shelves this week.