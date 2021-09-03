VANCOUVER -- Island Health says another staff member at a long-term care home in Victoria that has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 has tested positive for the disease.

The latest positive test means there are now 35 infections associated with the outbreak identified at Sunset Lodge in Esquimalt last week.

Fifteen staff members and 20 residents at the facility have tested positive, while more than 200 people tested at the facility have received negative results, according to Island Health.

One resident has died during the outbreak.

Most residents who tested positive continue to experience mild or no symptoms, the health authority said.

The movement of residents and staff within the Salvation Army-run centre has been limited during the outbreak, and the health authority has put admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is ongoing.