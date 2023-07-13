Another fatal motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island claims life of 58-year-old

A 58-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle and SUV collided near Chemainus, marking the second fatal motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island in as many days.

Mounties from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment were called to the intersection of Chemainus Road and Cook Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say evidence at the scene showed the motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Chemainus Road when the driver of a southbound SUV failed to yield before turning left onto Cook Street, striking the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and then airlifted to a trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

"We can’t urge enough the need for road users to be aware of their surroundings, especially during summertime when there is a high increase of motorcycles on our roads," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said in a statement Thursday.

The crash comes less than 24 hours after a 29-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on a logging road near Courtenay.

Mounties were called to the scene on the Comox Logging Road, near the Island Highway overpass, west of Courtenay, at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders attempted to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are still piecing together what caused the single-vehicle crash, but say speed may have been a factor in the collision.