Another COVID-19 death confirmed in Island Health: Ministry of Health

B.C. health officials have confirmed five more deaths related to COVID-19 in the province Friday, including one that occurred in Island Health.

Three other deaths occurred in Fraser Health Friday, while one was confirmed in Vancouver Coastal Health, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,786 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 206 in the Vancouver Island region.

In the ministry's statement Friday, the province also announced it was preparing to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to the community "starting first with seniors and depending on availability."

Further details on the rapid test rollout plan are expected next week.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Seventy-one people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That total is down from the 80 confirmed on Thursday and 88 reported a week ago on Feb. 11.

Twelve patients are currently receiving critical care, down from the 14 reported yesterday and 15 confirmed on Feb. 11.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 21, 65 patients were in hospital on Vancouver Island, including 11 patients that required critical care.

NEW CASES

Another 105 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Island Health Friday.

The new cases were among 692 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

VACCINATIONS

As of Friday, roughly 90.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.6 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 53.9 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.