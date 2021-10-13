Anonymous donor buys $17K worth of Girl Guide Cookies for charities on Vancouver Island

Cedar Sparks unit leader Sarah Bramley says an individual who prefers to remain anonymous has purchased more than $17,000 worth of cookies in the past two years, with the end product being donated to local charities. (CTV) Cedar Sparks unit leader Sarah Bramley says an individual who prefers to remain anonymous has purchased more than $17,000 worth of cookies in the past two years, with the end product being donated to local charities. (CTV)

William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

