Anonymous donor buys $17K worth of Girl Guide Cookies for charities on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo, B.C. -

Cookie sales are up again this year -- way up -- thanks to another anonymous purchase of Girl Guide Cookies on the mid-Island.

Cedar Sparks unit leader Sarah Bramley says an individual who prefers to remain anonymous has purchased more than $17,000 worth of cookies in the past two years, with the end product being donated to local charities.

"That's 864 boxes of cookies and that works out to 17,280 individual cookies because there are 20 cookies in each box," Bramley says.

She says the individual doesn't want any recognition for his or her contribution.

"They want to stay anonymous," Bramley says. "It's more about the gift of charity and giving than it is, I guess, about the accolades of the very generous donation."

Bramley says the cookies will be donated to local charities, which were determined by the girls selling the cookies.

"What happens is our Sparks and Brownies have to learn about the local charities and then vote on which charities they want the donation to go to," she says.

Cassandra Jack, deputy district commissioner for the Nanaimo/Arbutus District says monies raised from the sales will go a long way to helping the guiding movement in the area.

"The money goes towards any of the activities that we do and we do everything from the outdoor camps, we have science programs come in and teach the girls different activities, all kinds of arts and crafts," Jack says.

Supporters will be able to purchase cookies from girls in their community during upcoming door-to-door sales, which are now permitted again, as well as at public selling events.