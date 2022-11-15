Anniversary of Vancouver Island's floods of the century arrives

On the one-year anniversary of the atmospheric river that tore chunks from the Malahat Highway, stranding many motorists, BC Ferries reflected on the round-the-clock efforts its staff embraced during the crisis in order to provide an alternative route in and out of Victoria.

“Next thing you know, we're going into full-on shuttle mode – and we're running 24 hours straight – right into next day,” said BC Ferries' Dan McIntosh Tuesday, remembering how workers for the Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay ferry took on multiple shifts and tasks for several days.

“When you’re in a situation like this, it’s kind of all hands on deck,” said McIntosh Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the massive lines of desperate drivers were gone from Brentwood Bay, where it was smooth sailing and there were no lines to get aboard.

Similarly, in North Saanich, where flooding overwhelmed a culvert, ripping Chalet Road apart last year, all was back to normal on the one-year anniversary of the epic storm.

The Malahat was hardest hit and is still undergoing repairs that not expected to be done until next spring.

"[It] still is in temporary condition right now, so our contractor is currently working on a permanent solution, which includes replacing the culvert that failed,” said Janelle Staite, a representative for the Ministry of Transportation.

The atmospheric river and its devastating downpour – considered a once-in-a-century event – wreaked havoc across the island, swamping basements and triggering evacuations of an RV park near the Englishman River.

In the days and weeks following the storm, disruptions to commercial traffic led to fuel shortages and rationing at gas stations.

Experts say it's not possible to know when the next storm of this magnitude will strike, but they expect – due to climate change – it will be much sooner than a century.

“What we are seeing is a consistent warm-up of the Earth, and that's changing things a lot faster than they use to,” said CTV Vancouver Island’s weather host, Warren Dean.

Whenever the next storm happens, the memories of last year – good and bad – will serve as a warning.