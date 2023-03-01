Alleged drunk driver crashes Camaro on highway near Langford

The West Shore RCMP say two people suffered minor injuries after an alleged drunk driver crashed his vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Langford.

Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Mounties believe the driver lost control of his vehicle on the on-ramp from Helmcken Road, causing it to roll several times before coming to a rest in the highway's northbound lanes.

The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash and were able to exit the vehicle themselves, according to RCMP.

Meanwhile, the car, a 2018 Chevy Camaro, suffered significant damage and its airbags were deployed, Mounties say.

When officers arrived at the crash site, the 24-year-old driver from Sooke, B.C., displayed signs of alcohol impairment, according to RCMP.

Mounties say they conducted a roadside test and determined the driver was over the legal blood-alcohol limit for driving.

The man was handed a 90-day roadside driving ban and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days, according to RCMP.

"Impaired driving is the leading cause of collision-related fatalities in B.C.," said Const. Andrew Matheson, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP.

"In this instance, the driver wrecked a very nice car for no reason and is incredibly lucky that he did not kill or seriously injure himself, his passenger, [or] anyone else," he said.

RCMP are encouraging residents to call 911 if they suspect someone is driving while impaired.