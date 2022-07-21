Alberta ultra-marathoner breaks record for fastest run across Canada, finishing in 67 days

Alberta ultra-marathoner breaks record for fastest run across Canada, finishing in 67 days

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead 'pouring gasoline on the fire' by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.

Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario