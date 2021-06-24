VICTORIA -- Canadian budget airline Swoop says it plans to offer non-stop flights from Victoria to Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The airline says the new route between Victoria International Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas will begin Oct. 31 and operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights to Puerto Vallarta's Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport will go on sale on June 30 with the airline set to offer non-stop service every Sunday.

"The introduction of Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta are the perfect additions to our route offerings from Victoria for those looking to take a warm-weather getaway at an affordable price," said Swoop spokesperson Bert van der Stege.

Victoria Airport Authority president Geoff Dickson welcomed the announcement, saying it would contribute to the local economy and hopefully generate excitement among those looking to travel again.

"Canadian visitors have always enjoyed the adult freedom that Las Vegas offers and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them back to experience new resorts, dynamic entertainment, a variety of culinary experiences and world-class sporting events,” said Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing and sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

His comment was echoed by the managing director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board, who said the region is ready to welcome Victoria travellers year round.