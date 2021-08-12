VICTORIA -- Many Vancouver Island residents woke up to smoky skies Thursday morning, just as a heat wave is expected to ramp up on many parts of the island.

Just after noon Thursday, Environment Canada posted special weather statements warning of air quality concerns for most of the island.

Special weather statements have been issued for every part of the island except for the North Island, as B.C. wildfire smoke migrates to the coast.

"Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health," read the special weather statements.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure," says Environment Canada.

Environment Canada is urging islanders to be aware of both high temperatures and the smoke.

The weather agency suggests shutting doors and windows to keep out smoke, and to use an air conditioner that filters air, if possible, to manage heat.

"If you open the windows, you may let in more polluted air," says Environment Canada. "If your home isn't air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned."

AIR QUALITY HEALTH INDEX

The province measures air health risks with its 10-point air quality health index (AQHI), with one being the lowest risk and 10 being the highest risk.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Victoria had an AQHI value of four, which is considered at the low end of a "moderate health risk."

Meanwhile, the West Shore and Duncan both had AQHI values of two.

Farther up the island, Nanaimo and the Comox Valley had AQHI values of three as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

(Province of B.C.)

The province estimates that AQHI values will rise to three in all of these communities, except for the Comox Valley, by Friday.

Heat warnings remain in effect for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island, according to Environment Canada.

High temperatures are expected to remain in these areas until Sunday, with the hottest day falling on Friday, according to the weather agency.

Daytime temperatures over the next three days are forecasted to range between 29 to 37 C, according to Environment Canada, with humidex values reaching the mid- to high 30s.