Aggravated assault charge laid in Nanaimo stabbing, but motive unclear: RCMP
Mounties say a Nanaimo, B.C., woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing in the city sent one man to hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning.
Police were called to the Front Street bus exchange near the Port Place Mall at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Officers found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds on his head and provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived.
The victim remained in Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on Wednesday and is in stable condition, according to police.
Police told CTV News on Monday the man's injuries "would have been life-threatening if it hadn’t been for the emergency first aid by our officers and EHS [Emergency Health Services]."
A 51-year-old woman was arrested without incident near the scene.
Kimberly Lewis of Nanaimo will be held in police custody until a court appearance on Aug. 23.
Police are asking the public to help piece together why the stabbing occurred.
"Investigators are now tasked with attempting to understand why this happened and if there was a conflict between the two that may have precipitated the incident," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien said in a news release Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
'The childhood place to be': Zellers' return sparks fond memories among Canadians eager for its comeback
Canadians are recalling their fondest memories of shopping at Zellers as plans for its return are announced nearly a decade since its doors closed.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns
Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Multiple break-ins reported at Burnaby building where tenants displaced by fire, RCMP investigating
Some tenants displaced by a fire at a Burnaby apartment building say they’ve now been victimized by thieves as well.
-
Job action could mean empty shelves at B.C. liquor and cannabis stores by the weekend
In a matter of days, B.C. consumers could begin to see empty shelves at liquor and cannabis stores.
-
World’s top physicists discuss time travel, the multiverse at Vancouver quantum gravity conference
Some of the world’s best and brightest in the world of physics gathered in Vancouver this week to discuss one of science’s greatest mysteries – the theory of quantum gravity.
Edmonton
-
‘It was a nightmare’: Edmonton couple stranded in Kelowna after stolen ID
An Edmonton man is looking for a refund – and some answers – after getting stranded in Kelowna after his girlfriend’s ID was stolen.
-
'We need funding': Alberta's lone volunteer underwater search team asks for support to bring closure to families
The volunteer underwater search team that responds to drownings all across Alberta is concerned it won't be able to survive without funding from the provincial government.
-
Ben Stelter immortalized in sand by Toronto artist James Sun
James Sun is a Toronto artist who uses coloured sand to create layered works of art. When he heard that Stelter had died, he said he wanted to create a piece commemorating the energy the six-year-old superfan put out into the world.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
'Novelty' screwdriver that looks like replica handgun raising concerns
Concerns are being raised about the sale of a screwdriver that looks like a replica handgun available at a popular auto retailer across Canada.
-
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Verbal attack on teen girls aboard Calgary bus potentially hate motivated: police
Calgary police are working to identity a woman allegedly involved in a hate-motivated incident aboard a Calgary Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Missing Calgary senior safely located
An 82-year-old Calgary woman missing for four days has been safely located.
-
Cyclist struck in Macleod Trail collision
A cyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday on Macleod Trail S.W.
Montreal
-
New census data showing French 'in danger' spurs debate ahead of Quebec election
Quebec's French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that the proof is now "beyond a reasonable doubt:" French is in peril in the province, after reviewing the latest federal census data.
-
Quebec pension fund manager posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Adult women who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church-abuse stereotype
After Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused by a woman of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit introduced this week, more women have come forward with similar allegations against members of the province's Catholic Church.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
'Captain of their own ship': debate over MAID deepens as numbers climb
Despite a growing number of people who are opting for a doctor's help in ending their own lives, the practice remains controversial, and very much up for debate.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Winnipeg
-
Eviction warnings handed to longtime Manitoba legislature encampments
Eviction warnings have been given to two longtime encampments on the Manitoba legislature grounds.
-
Retired priest charged in residential school investigation pleads not guilty
A 92-year-old retired priest charged in connection with an allegation of sexual abuse at a residential school in Manitoba has pleaded not guilty.
-
WestJet adds new West Coast destination flight from Winnipeg
WestJet will soon be offering direct flights from Winnipeg to Los Angeles.
Kitchener
-
-
'It does reduce the strain on the emergency department:' province planning to expand paramedic powers
The provincial government is expanding the amount of power paramedics have when responding to an emergency.
-
Special Investigations Unit clears Stratford officer who 'fell short' of his duty in connection to death of 18-month-old
A decision handed down by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) ruled a Stratford police officer who “fell short in his duty of care” will not be criminally prosecuted in connection to the death of a toddler who was “failing to thrive.”
Regina
-
'Step in the right direction': Sask. government works to end healthcare disruption in Balcarres
The Town of Balcarres has been delivered a new set of promises from the provincial government regarding the reopening of the lab department at the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre.
-
Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery; won't pay for travel
Saskatchewan plans to send people to Alberta to get privatized surgeries, but the cost of travel won't be covered by the government.
-
Regina city council discusses 5G cell towers, catalyst commitee
A set of guidelines to help determine where new cell towers can be built in Regina is being sent back to city administration for further changes.
Barrie
-
Newmarket, Ont. man accused in young mother's death remains on the run
Alexander Jolly, accused of shooting a young mother in Newmarket, is still on the run three weeks after her death as the woman's former partner urges the public to help track the man responsible down.
-
Police investigate suspicious package found at Simcoe County hospital
Police were called to the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care Wednesday afternoon to inspect a questionable package found by a staff member at the Church Street facility.
-
Wanted man known to frequent Midland area
Provincial police ask the public to keep an eye out for a Rama First Nation man known to frequent the Midland area.
Saskatoon
-
Province, VIDO encourage booster doses as COVID-19 is once again on the rise
University of Saskatchewan researchers say the viral load of COVID-19 in Saskatoon’s wastewater has shown a week-over-week increase the past month, potentially meaning cases of the virus are on the rise.
-
Some parents facing affordability challenges with increased school supply prices
With the first day of classes looming, some parents shopping for school supplies are facing affordability challenges with higher priced essentials.
-
Former Saskatoon doctor faces 3 more murder charges in Ontario
A former Saskatoon doctor charged with first-degree murder in Ontario is now facing three more murder charges in that province.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris on health care privatization debate
At a charity golf tournament and gala raising money for the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, former Ontario Premier Mike Harris addressed the staffing crisis in hospitals and fears of privatizing health care.
-
Cambrian College offers new chemical engineering technician program
Next month, Cambrian College in Sudbury will be offering a chemical engineering technician program with hopes of helping meet the demand for skilled workers in the field.
-
Lock tours return to Sault Ste. Marie
There's a new presence on the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie. The "Miss Marie" is now offering tours of the St. Marys River and the Soo Locks.