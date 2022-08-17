Aggravated assault charge laid in Nanaimo stabbing, but motive unclear: RCMP

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the bus exchange on Front Street, beside Port Place Mall in downtown Nanaimo. (CTV News) The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the bus exchange on Front Street, beside Port Place Mall in downtown Nanaimo. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump supporters' threats to judge spur democracy concerns

Hundreds of federal judges face the same task every day: review an affidavit submitted by federal agents and approve requests for a search warrant. But for U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the fallout from his decision to approve a search warrant has been far from routine.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario