Advocates push for free contraception in next B.C. budget

Birth control pills are displayed in Sacramento, Calif. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. An advocacy group looking for the B.C. government to cover the cost of prescription contraception says it will be pushing for that election promise to be fulfilled in the next provincial budget.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rich Pedroncelli Birth control pills are displayed in Sacramento, Calif. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. An advocacy group looking for the B.C. government to cover the cost of prescription contraception says it will be pushing for that election promise to be fulfilled in the next provincial budget.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rich Pedroncelli

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario