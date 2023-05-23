Advocates call on province, local governments to tackle invasive Scotch broom

Scotch Broom is pictured in this file photo. (Getty Images) Scotch Broom is pictured in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario