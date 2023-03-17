A place to land, then back to abuse? Vancouver Island woman flags housing gap
If you’re experiencing domestic abuse, Victim Link BC is available 24/7. Please call or text 1-800-563-0808 or email VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca. Additionally, the Vancouver Island Crisis Line can point you to the right supports for your region. Call 1-888-494-3888.
A Vancouver Island woman has managed to get out of an abusive home, but fears she’ll soon be right back where she started.
Julie, a pseudonym CTV News is using to protect her identity, said she’s been calling housing providers for months. She gets the same answer every time: There’s no space available.
The single mother said she lucked out last week, when a loved-one introduced her to a housing support worker they happened to know.
“I find it really strange that I’ve been calling all the time trying to get a spot for months and can’t because I'm told there are waitlists, and (the support worker) makes one phone call and I’m able to get in,” Julie said.
She and her son moved into a transition house on March 10.
“He keeps asking me, ‘Are we going to go and get a house, you and me, mommy?’” she said.
Stays at the transition house are limited to 30 days, so Julie said she fears they’ll have nowhere to go once the time is up.
“It’s an unsettling feeling not knowing where you’re going to be in 30 days,” she said.
B.C.’s Housing Ministry said transition homes can grant extensions, especially given the ongoing housing crisis.
“When someone makes the courageous decision to leave a violent relationship, they need housing available right away,” a statement from the ministry reads.
“For too many people, we know that isn’t the case right now, given the pressures of the housing crisis and tragic increase in gender-based violence coming out of the pandemic.”
'FIND A YES PERSON'
The province has a 10-year, $734-million plan to build 1,500 housing spaces for women and children fleeing violence. In the meantime, Julie said people are trapped in dangerous situations.
She’s calling for greater financial support for survivors, who may have been financially drained by abusive partners. Julie set up a GoFundMe campaign with the hope of raising enough money to land a rental home.
“It makes me sad there isn’t that help for women and it's discouraging … to keep on trying every day,” she said.
Still, Julie is encouraging others to do exactly that.
“If you’re talking to someone and they say no to you, you’re just talking to the wrong person,” she said. “You need to find a yes person.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
Montreal police arrested a 19-year-old suspect Friday after three people were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. The suspect has been identified as Arthur Galarneau, 19, according to Noovo Info sources.
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man stunned to discover physiotherapist called him 'redneck,' 'lowlife' in medical file
A B.C. health authority is investigating after a complaint from a Merritt man who said he was stunned to find hurtful and derogatory comments made about him in a medical file.
-
Homeless encampment grows in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood
Officials are monitoring a growing homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.
-
'Quite a bit of interest' in purchase of Quest University site as school prepares to suspend classes indefinitely
The realtor tasked with selling the site of Quest University in Squamish says there's already been "quite a bit of interest" in the property.
Edmonton
-
Teen shot officers, then mother after she tried to take his gun: Edmonton police
Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
Toronto
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
-
Picking up a passenger at Toronto Pearson Airport? How to avoid an $85 ticket
An Ontario man was shocked to get a notice for an $85 fine for trespassing after picking up a relative at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Man accused of shooting fireworks at Peel police stations arrested in Saskatchewan
A man accused of shooting fireworks at three Peel police stations earlier this week has been arrested.
Calgary
-
Convertible crashes into concrete barrier near Dalhousie LRT station
It was a close call for a convertible on Crowchild Friday.
-
Dinos men's hockey team denied bid to play for national title in defeat to P.E.I.
The University of Calgary Dinos' dream season came crashing down on them Friday, when they were upset by the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers 4-2.
-
Teen shot officers, then mother after she tried to take his gun: Edmonton police
Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.
Montreal
-
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
Montreal police arrested a 19-year-old suspect Friday after three people were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. The suspect has been identified as Arthur Galarneau, 19, according to Noovo Info sources.
-
MindGeek's new owner vows 'public and transparent ownership' after Pornhub controversy
An Ottawa lawyer used to defending people from serious criminal allegations is now hoping to write a new chapter in the story about the world's largest — and highly controversial — porn site.
-
Mass held to honour victims in Quebec town where pedestrians were struck by truck
Hundreds of people gathered Friday evening for a special mass in Amqui, Que., a town where two people were killed and nine injured when a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians.
Atlantic
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
Winnipeg
-
'Toxic drug supply is killing our relatives': Animal tranquillizer found in overdose death reports in Winnipeg
An animal tranquillizer is making its way into Winnipeg’s street drug supply. Xylazine - also known as zombie drug - has been found in toxicology reports of three people who have died of an overdose.
-
Icy roads prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Winter weather and icy roads have caused highway closures in parts of Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police lay sexual assault charges in three incidents
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a male in connection with three sexual assaults in Winnipeg, including one where the victim was 11 years old.
Kitchener
-
Revellers take over Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day parties
What started as a rainy, quiet morning turned into a sea of green as thousands gathered on Marshall Street in Waterloo Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
-
Police responding to weapons incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said there is no concern for public safety, after they investigated reports of a weapons incident in the Bricker Avenue area of Waterloo Friday night.
-
Eric Amaral’s death in prison deemed not suspicious
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say Eric Amaral’s death at Warkworth Institution is considered not suspicious.
Regina
-
'Mommy is sorry': Regina woman guilty of killing her toddler accepts responsibility during sentencing submissions
A Regina woman wishes she could take back her actions that killed her toddler in June 2021. During sentencing submissions, Brittney Burghardt told court that she failed her kids and takes full responsibility.
-
'Beyond relieved': Sask. woman who suffered spinal injury in Mexico making strong recovery
A Saskatchewan woman who suffered a severe spinal injury while boogie boarding in Mexico was able to return home following several hospital stays and continues to make a strong recovery.
-
Top judge in Sask. to step down
Chief Justice Robert G. Richards is stepping down as Chief Justice of Saskatchewan and as a judge for the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman charged with kidnapping in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a Brampton woman with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation.
-
Missing teen last seen in Orillia could be in Gravenhurst, Toronto or Hamilton: OPP
Provincial police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen nearly six days ago.
-
Barrie's Pipes and Drums Band help ring in St. Patrick's Day
There is no shortage of celebrations in Barrie on St. Patrick's Day, which is welcome news to the city's Pipes and Drums Band.
Saskatoon
-
'We aren’t nearly as competitive as Newfoundland': How the Sask. $200K doctor incentive compares
Hours after Saskatchewan announced it would give doctors a financial bonus for working in rural areas, Newfoundland upped the ante.
-
'They saved lives that day': 2 Saskatoon men given Award of Merit from fire department
Two Saskatoon men were recognized for their actions that saved lives in late 2022.
-
'It’s definitely tough': Sask. producers gear up for calving season
As calving season ramps up, the Government of Saskatchewan reminds producers to keep safety top of mind, declaring March 12-18 Agriculture Safety Week.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins shovels away amid expected 50 cm snowfall
Not exactly an unexpected sight, but certainly more snow than people in Timmins wanted to see Friday morning.
-
Northern Ont. woman wins fight to have OHIP pay for surgery to remove excess skin
A review board has ruled that Ontario’s health system should pay for surgery to remove a ring of excess fat and skin a northern Ontario woman was left with following weight loss surgery.
-
Victim of fatal snowmobile crash on Lake Nipissing 'always up for a good time'
CTV News has learned the identity of the 33-year-old victim in the fatal snowmobile crash Tuesday on Lake Nipissing.