A 'moo dunnit': Campbell River RCMP seek mischievous doorbell ringer

Mounties in Campbell River, B.C., are on the lookout for someone who was dressed as a cow and ringing doorbells and then running away in the Penfield neighbourhood earlier this month.

While the incident was relatively harmless, police say late-night doorbell ringing has been escalating in the community, tipping from innocent fun into criminal mischief.

"Many people may consider the game of nicky nine doors a harmless prank, and we are sure there are adults in the community who remember playing the game in good fun as youth," said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP in a release on Dec. 19.

"Unfortunately, in the Penfield area, what we have are some young people that have taken the game too far."

Tyre says several yard items have been broken as people run from doorways, and some of the doorbell ringing has occurred as late as 3 a.m.

"On more than one occasion the young people have ended up being physically apprehended by residents who have hit their breaking point," said Tyre.

Police are now hoping that parents can speak with their children about what's appropriate, with recent antics reaching "beyond fun to disturbing to many residents."

The incident where someone was dressed as a cow and ringing doorbells was recorded just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 3 near Penfield Elementary, according to RCMP.