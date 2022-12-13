A look inside the Vancouver Island Lodge that supports out-of-town cancer patients in Victoria

The Vancouver Island Lodge provides a home away from home for cancer patients who need to travel to the BC Cancer Centre in Victoria from outside of the capital region.

The Canadian Cancer Society manages the facility located across the road from the cancer centre at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on Richmond Road. It provides lodging, meals and support services for up to 20 patients at a time.

"We often find when people arrive to stay with us they’re feeling very overwhelmed and scared," said lodge manager Patti Andrews.

"But they soon discover the incredible team of staff and volunteers that we have that offer comfort and support during their stay with us," she said.

Andrews said most patients stay between five to six weeks in private rooms containing two beds, allowing for a partner or caregiver to say as well.

In that time, Andrews says staff build relationships with residents.

"We laugh with them, cry with them, do whatever we can just to make it feel like their home away from home," said Andrews in the festively decorated large lounge area.

Besides the lounge, the lodge also provides a small library, a games room and a workout gym.

Andrews says there is a charge to stay at the Lodge but the price includes three meals, snacks, shuttle service and other supports. There are also grants and other means of funding available to patients to afford the price.

In its 40th year of operation, the lodge is looking for donations to continue it works.