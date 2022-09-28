'A great cause': Smaller island communities embrace Tour de Rock

The 25th anniversary Tour de Rock team is descending Vancouver Island to raise money for pediatric cancer research and to send families affected by cancer to Camp Goodtimes.

On Monday, the team made stops at some of Vancouver Island’s smallest communities, like Woss, as it pedalled from Port McNeill to Sayward. On day three of the 14 day trek down the length of the island, the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock riders were loving every minute of it.

“It's been pretty awesome,” said Port Hardy RCMP officer and Tour de Rock team member Kyle Dornan on Monday.

“We got an absolutely great showing in Port McNeill, Port Hardy, Port Alice and now here in Woss, it's been pretty cool.”

Day three of the Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser saw the team of 20 riders undertake the longest leg of the journey with a 143-kilometre ride from Port McNeill to Sayward. For Tour de Rock CTV Media rider Anna McMillan, the stop in Woss gave her an opportunity to connect with members of the small North Island community.

“Riding into Woss we had people in their backyards and they’re like, 'Oh my Gosh it's Tour de Rock,'” said McMillan.

“I think the smallest communities are going to be the most excited to see us. You roll into a town past people’s homes and they’re in their windows waving,” she said.

A visit from the Tour de Rock team is an event that the residents of Woss look forward to every year. As many as 20 volunteers spent about a week setting up and preparing food for the tour stop.

Monday’s visit by the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock riders was the 10th year Woss resident and event volunteer Desire Glass welcomed the team.

“This is a great cause,” said Glass. “We come together as a community to support each other.”

According to the Tour de Rock team members, the conditions for Monday’s journey were perfect and it offered them an opportunity to enjoy the sights and collect some memories.

“It was what I expected and more,” said McMillan. “Everyone who’s done the tour before has said it's one of the best experiences of their life and now I understand why.”

Before the 20 riders left Port Hardy, RCMP officer Dornan was given a special souvenir by his junior riders when they shaved his head.

“I got a pretty awesome haircut,” said Dornan as he revealed his shaved head. “If anybody wants to get a sweet haircut, Weston and Beckett in Port Hardy can do up a pretty good haircut for you.”

The Tour de Rock riders ended the third day of the 14-day fundraising journey with a community dinner in the small community of Sayward. On Tuesday the team kicked off the next leg of the trip down Vancouver Island by making their way to Campbell River.

To donate to the cause visit the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock website.