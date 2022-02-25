'A dream come true': Central Saanich hockey player shares gold medal Olympic experience
Micah Zandee-Hart is a defense player with Canada's Women’s National Hockey Team. She was sitting in her mother’s apartment in Victoria on Friday, holding her Beijing Olympics gold medal.
"I think I was sure that I would have this in my hand at one point in my life," said Zandee-Hart.
It’s a career highlight for any athlete, winning a gold medal in the Olympics.
"I was so sure of it as a kid," she said.
For the 25-year-old, it all started when she was four years old, in a quiet cul-de-sac in Central Saanich.
"I was playing street hockey out in front of my house with my brother," said Zandee-Hart.
She then learned to skate and joined a team with the Peninsula Minor Hockey Association.
"I played boys growing up because that was what was offered close to me," said the Olympic medal winner.
She excelled and continued to make rep teams. She was then given the opportunity to play on a few women’s teams on the mainland.
"Now all of sudden I had girls that had the same aspirations as I did," said Zandee-Hart.
Fast forward through a lot of hard work and determination. That’s when the Canadian National Team came calling and that brings us to the gold medal game against the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
"It was a nail-biters but they seemed so calm," said Pat Zandee-Hart, Micah’s mother.
Facing a 3-0 deficit, the U.S. began to claw its way back. With just 12 seconds remaining in the game, the U.S. scored to make it 3-2.
"We were all worried but there was some kind of thing that prevailed that thought no, it’s going to be good," said Pat.
Good it was. Beating the U.S. for a gold medal finish.
"It was a dream come true," said Zandee-Hart. "It was my first Olympics and obviously, my entire life since I was four years old, I wanted to be an Olympic gold medalist for the Canadian Women’s National Hockey Team."
It was a surreal moment, completing a childhood dream and becoming the only B.C.-born woman to win Olympic gold in hockey.
"She is a really good role model, absolutely," said Laurie Wishart, BC Hockey female zone-lead for Vancouver Island.
The sport of women’s hockey is growing in the capital region. There are now 17 teams in the league and Zandee-Hart's success shows that anything is possible if you work hard enough.
"It’s a lot of work and a lot of commitment but it shows that it can be done," said Wishart.
From playing street hockey with her brother at four years old to winning Olympic gold in Beijing, Zandee-Hart persevered.
"I think it’s pretty cool to actually have it now and I’m sure that little girl would be pretty stoked about it," she said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WRAPUP 10-Ukrainian forces resist Russian advance on capital Kyiv
Ukrainian forces are putting up 'very determined resistance' to Russia's invasion, a U.S. defence official said on Saturday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a defiant tone on the streets of the capital Kyiv.
Live updates: U.S. official says Russians about 30 km outside Kyiv
A senior U.S. defence official says the United States estimates that more than 50 per cent of Russian combat power arrayed along Ukraine’s borders has entered Ukraine. That is up from a U.S. estimate Friday that one-third of the Russian force had been committed to the fight.
Path to war in Ukraine was laid in months of plans, warnings
Russia unleashed a broader, larger invasion than almost anyone had predicted. And Ukraine, at least by U.S. and other Western accounts, has put up a more tenacious fight than many thought possible against the neighbouring superpower.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime. 'Open Wide' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Governor General says protests 'changed' Canada, must work on respect for each other
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said she did not get involved in the politics of the protests, or meet any of the protesters, although she was kept closely informed of the tumultuous events on her doorstep.
Canada keeps airspace open to Russian airliners
Russian airliners continue to fly through Canadian skies after several European countries shut their airspace to Russian carriers in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ontario could have 'really quiet summer' when it comes to COVID-19: Juni
As Ontario gets set to drop some of its COVID-19 mandates, the scientific director of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is suggesting seasonality and current immunity levels could help keep virus levels low in the spring and summer months.
Zelensky refuses U.S. offer to evacuate, saying 'I need ammunition, not a ride'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has turned down an offer from the United States of evacuation from the capital city Kyiv, the Ukraine embassy in Britain said Saturday on Twitter.
Prince William and Duchess Kate say they stand with Ukraine
Prince William and his wife Kate say they stand with the people of Ukraine as they 'bravely fight' the invasion by Russia, in a rare public comment for British royals on political issues.
Vancouver
-
'Would I be the one trying to take up guns?': Ukrainian man living in B.C. watches war unfold through his phone
During a video call with a friend in Ukraine, Pavlo Ponikarovskyi can hear explosions from the other end.
-
Langley man wanted on 3 arrest warrants found hiding in back seat during traffic stop, police say
A man wanted on three different warrants was arrested during a traffic stop in Langley this week after officers noticed him attempting to hide in the vehicle's back seat.
-
One of B.C.'s most wanted for more than a decade, Conor D'Monte has been arrested, police say
An alleged B.C. gang member who has been wanted for more than a decade has been arrested in Puerto Rico, police announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent Report
MLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
WRAPUP 10-Ukrainian forces resist Russian advance on capital Kyiv
Ukrainian forces are putting up 'very determined resistance' to Russia's invasion, a U.S. defence official said on Saturday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a defiant tone on the streets of the capital Kyiv.
Toronto
-
Ontario confirms 34 more COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions continue to decline
Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.
-
Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
-
Ontario man purchases $800 worth of gift cards that turn out to be empty
An Ontario man who runs an auto business buys gift cards to show his appreciation to customers and associates, but he found out many of them he has been handing out as presents have no value.
Calgary
-
7 Canadians, including 3 Albertans, part of Samaritan's Purse relief team to help Ukraine
A team of disaster response specialists from an international Christian relief organization are headed to Poland and Romania to help the Ukrainian people who have been displaced by the Russian invasion.
-
Multiple alleged victims of prolific Calgary con-artist come forward: CPS lay charges
Several people from metro Vancouver are alleging they were conned by the same Calgary man now facing charges of swindling at least $25,000.
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
Montreal
-
Quebec conductor steps in after Putin supporter booted last-minute from Carnegie Hall
Montreal-born maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin has agreed to a last-minute substitution at New York's Carnegie Hall this weekend, taking over after a Putin-supporting conductor was turfed.
-
Quebec reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down by 53
As Quebec gets set to lift its telework order for office staff, the province reported 53 fewer hospitalizations on Saturday and a drop by five in ICU numbers.
-
Montreal's Champlain Bridge to shine Ukrainian colours in solidarity
Montreal's Samuel de Champlain Bridge will light up the skyline with the unmistakable yellow and blue colours of Ukraine Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
-
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating house fire in St. Croix, involving 'possible entrapment'
RCMP is investigating a house fire that involved a "possible entrapment" in St. Croix, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Four cases of BA.2 Omicron subvariant found in Manitoba
There have been four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in Manitoba.
-
'It is concerning': Calls for more safety on transit following string of attack
Both bus passengers and drivers want safety to be improved on buses after a string of recent incidents.
-
Winnipeg man convicted of second-degree murder handed life sentence, no parole for 14 years
The man convicted in the 2019 murder of a Winnipeg lawyer has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for more than a decade.
Kitchener
-
Education minister orders review into removal of four-year-old student from Waterloo region school by police
Ontario’s education minister has ordered a review into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's handling of a November 2021 incident where a Black four-year-old was removed from a Waterloo region school by police.
-
Ontario confirms 34 more COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions continue to decline
Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.
-
Bomb threat received at Hanover and District Hospital: police
Hanover police say Hanover and District Hospital received a bomb threat on Friday night.
Regina
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll
A new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
'Now we call it home': Former Afghan MP and family resettling in Sask. after fleeing Taliban
A woman who worked as an Afghanistan member of parliament now calls Saskatchewan home after fleeing her country to begin a new life away from the Taliban.
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
Barrie
-
OHL postpones Colts' Saturday game against Peterborough Petes
Those hoping to see the Barrie Colts cruise to a victory tonight will have to wait until another day.
-
Ontario confirms 34 more COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions continue to decline
Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.
-
OPP officer cleared of charges in death of elderly man who drove into Georgian Bay
An officer of the Ontario Provincial Police's (OPP) Southern Georgian Bay detachment will not face charges following an investigation into the death of an 81-year-old man in Midland last fall.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll
A new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
-
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP charge three people in Espanola drug bust
Drugs, cash and an imitation firearmwere found by police. File Photo
-
Survey finds parents having to financially help their children buy their first homes
Michelle Beaudry-Seguin, a realtor with EXP Realty in Timmins says she finds more of an issue with young people coming up with a down payment, not having good credit, and bidding over the appraisal value of a home. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)
-
Nurse hopes to offer more postpartum support in Sudbury
Caroline Miller suffered postpartum anxiety and depression three years ago. Photo supplied