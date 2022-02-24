'A dark day': B.C. premier condemns Russian attack in Ukraine

B.C. Premier John Horgan is calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine an "unprovoked war of aggression" and is standing with many world leaders who are condemning the attacks.

On Thursday morning, Russia launched sweeping attacks on Ukraine, with explosions hitting military bases as well as cities.

In an address, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation" in the country Thursday, while Ukrainian government officials called for international aid, describing the situation as a "full-scale war."

In a social media post, Horgan called the incident a "dark day."

"Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an unprovoked war of aggression and must be condemned," he wrote. "I join the PM and allied nations in deploring this illegal and unjust war."

"We stand with the people of Ukraine, and the many people in BC with family and friends there," Horgan added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced what he described as Canada's "first round" of economic sanctions against Russia for its escalation of hostilities.

On Thursday, the prime minister met virtually with other G7 leaders to discuss the situation.

Before the meeting began, a joint G7 statement said "severe" and co-ordinated economic measures and sanctions were coming against Russia. The statement also called on the international community to condemn the attack.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press