91-year-old father and son reconnect by turning replicas of homes into little libraries
When his now 91-year-old father first moved here a few years ago, Ray Young wanted to make the most of their time together.
“I hadn’t lived in the same city with my father for over 30 years,” Ray says.
Ray had no experience with woodworking, but his dad Ding Young did. So they decided to try to build something together.
“It was more important that we spend time together,” Ray says.
So Ding started visiting his son six mornings a week, between 9 a.m. and noon. They ended up making a flowerpot, which felt good.
“After that, we just kept going and going,” Ray smiles.
The father and son have taught themselves to construct multiple items from up-cycled wood pallets, and formed a company out of Ray’s garage called I Used To Be A Pallet. Their list of more than 600 projects ranges from bicycle baskets, to Christmas tree-shaped beer bottle holders, to staircases for dogs to climb into beds.
“He get an idea. Then I get an idea,” Ding smiles. “We put it together. It turns out pretty good.”
But then, Ray and Ding got a commission to make one of those community library boxes, so neighbours could exchange books.
Ray and Ding at work. “I thought that was great challenge,” Ray says.
A challenge that Ray and Ding relished in rising to. They started making little libraries that looked exactly like the houses behind them, except for the sign encouraging you to pull the door gently and pick a book to read voraciously.
“I think it’s an amazing replica,” says Astrid, who’s stopped at Ray and Ding’s 20th library that’s re-created the intricate brick work and elaborate moulding of the more-than-a-century-old home. “This makes our neighbourhood more interesting.”
The dynamic duo spends months constructing the little libraries, after studying multiple photographs of the houses. They range from traditional Tudor to modern minimalist. Ray focuses on crafting the architectural details, while Ding paints and sands each piece.
“I’m 91 years old,” Ding smiles. “As long as I keep working, I’m happy.”
Like happy memories turn houses into homes, like good writing keeps you engaged in a book until the last page, making little libraries ensure this father and son stay connected and creative.
“It’s great that we get to spend time together,” Ray says. “But we also do something productive and that’s meaningful for both of us.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Newfoundland and Labrador has caught thousands of speeders. Now it wants to fine them
A speed camera pilot project in two Newfoundland towns captured 94,000 speeding vehicles. The provincial government is working on creating permanent enforcement.
We could see the world's 1st trillionaire in the next decade. Here are some of today's richest 1%
The world might see its first trillionaire sooner than you think. And that puts a spotlight on today's richest one per cent.
New shape discovered by University of Waterloo scientist makes TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 list
A University of Waterloo scientist has helped solve a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years.
4 B.C. children under 10 dead from invasive strep infections since mid-December, officials say
Four children under age 10 have died in British Columbia from invasive group A streptococcal bacteria since mid-December, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
An Oregon teen saw 3 people die after they slid on ice into a power line. Then she went to help
Majiah Washington noticed a flash outside her home this week in Portland, where a dangerous storm had coated the city with ice. Opening her blinds, she saw a red SUV with a downed power line on it. Her neighbor's pregnant, 21-year-old daughter was screaming for her boyfriend to get their baby away from the car.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver
-
'A broken system': Rangers stop volunteers from building tiny home in CRAB Park
There were more than 20 centimetres of snow on the ground when a handful of volunteers walked into Vancouver's CRAB Park on Thursday, carrying two-by-fours and bags of insulation.
-
Metro Vancouver bus union threatens to suspend all service unless deal is reached
The union representing around 180 transit supervisors in the Lower Mainland warned it would suspend all bus service unless it reaches an agreement with its employer in the coming days.
-
Freezing rain could close roads, bridges in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, officials say
The freezing rain forecast to begin Thursday evening in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland could force the closure of roads and bridges, according to officials.
Edmonton
-
Protests erupt at Edmonton police commission meeting over homeless encampment teardowns
Speakers-turned-protesters at the City of Edmonton's first police commission meeting of the year on Thursday made the recent dismantling of homeless camps their main point of contention.
-
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
-
'Under duress': Alberta daycare operators meet with province about subsidy funding challenges
Daycare operators in Alberta are facing a looming deadline as they decide whether or not to sign onto the 2024 child care subsidy agreement.
Toronto
-
'I couldn't believe anyone would do that': Hospital security guard at Toronto hospital puts senior in headlock, family says
An Ontario family is calling for systemic change after an 84-year-old woman went to a Toronto hospital emergency room, waited overnight and ended up injured after they say a hospital security guard put her in a headlock.
-
Toronto mother 'disappointed' to learn about insufficient heating at son's school amid cold snap
A Toronto mother wants to know why she wasn’t notified sooner after belatedly finding out that the heater inside her son’s Grade 2 classroom wasn’t functioning amid a frigid cold snap this week.
-
City says 'nobody is being turned away' as unhoused people seek shelter in extreme cold
Despite being full on Wednesday, all five of the city’s warming centres are open this evening, the city said, as Toronto braces for another frigid night.
Calgary
-
Police recommending review after woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school
Calgary police are asking a provincial committee to review the events leading up to the murder of a mother outside an elementary school in the southwest.
-
Federal CEBA loans due; many businesses struggling to repay
Thursday was the deadline for repayment of federal government loans given to businesses to help them adapt to pandemic measures.
-
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
Montreal
-
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
-
Children safely at home after vehicle stolen with them in back seat: Montreal police
A father was reunited with his two children after her car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the backseat.
-
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
Atlantic
-
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
-
Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail
A teen charged with the murder of Tyson MacDonald was denied bail in a P.E.I. courthouse on Thursday.
-
'They treat us like gold': New home, new hope for Moncton’s homeless
The founder of Moncton’s Humanity Project has taken 12 people off the streets and brought them to a 187-acre farm near Salisbury.
Winnipeg
-
Surgeries delayed in Winnipeg as health system deals with respiratory illnesses
A surge in respiratory illnesses is prompting changes in Manitoba hospitals.
-
How EV drivers feel about their vehicles in Winnipeg's winter
Canada is setting new standards for electric vehicle availability and it's going to require more EVs. But are these vehicles up to the challenge of Winnipeg's cold winters?
-
Rae and Jerry's, iconic Winnipeg steakhouse, is under new ownership
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
Kitchener
-
Municipalities, advocates eye Hamilton as city becomes the first to create renoviction bylaw
The City of Hamilton is expected to become the first Ontario municipality to implement a bylaw around renovictions.
-
Local cases of potentially fatal invasive strep A infections doubled in 2023
The number of cases of invasive strep A infections in Waterloo Region more than doubled last year compared to 2022.
-
Schneider family land donation hits bureaucratic road block in Wilmot Township
The Schneider family has been trying to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot. But a proposed parking lot is standing the way of a deal with the township.
Regina
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
-
Here's a breakdown of what the average teacher in Sask. gets paid and what they are asking for
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and government remain at odds about what is of highest importance at the bargaining table as teachers announced a second day of strike action.
-
'Confident in our future': Following departure of Tim Reid, REAL's acting President and CEO looks ahead
It was a shake up at the helm of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) on Tuesday after it was announced that the interim board of directors voted to remove Tim Reid from his duties as President and CEO.
Barrie
-
Three injured in three-vehicle crash in Town of Mono
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in the Town of Mono on Thursday evening.
-
Barrie councillors tackling affordability with new housing strategy
Barrie city councillors have approved an updated Affordable Housing Strategy (AHS) as they work towards addressing affordability challenges facing residents.
-
Barrie library looking to address safety concerns with 2024 budget
Amidst growing safety concerns for both patrons and staff, the Barrie Public Library is looking towards a creative solution to tackle the issue.
Saskatoon
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
-
Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike
The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.
-
'Very very happy': Saskatoon welcomes flight carrying 314 Afghan nationals
Hundreds of Afghan nationals were brought to Saskatoon on a charter flight from Pakistan on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial police searching for missing 5-year-old girl in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in the East Algoma Region are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl and her mother from the Mississauga First Nation.
-
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
-
Boat removed from Sudbury auction in rare 'about-face' from city
Discussion of keeping a boat in the Greater Sudbury community of Skead continues today behind closed doors after a rare ‘about-face’ from city officials. Residents, who fought to keep fire services in their community, say they were shocked to find their rescue boat had been put up for auction.