8th annual Victoria International Jewish Film Festival returns to B.C.'s capital

The eighth annual Victoria International Jewish Film Festival is opening at the Vic Theatre on Tuesday, with the aim to educate, enlighten and entertain.

This festival is free and showcases cross-cultural films with Jewish and Jewish-adjacent themes, including issues about loss of identity, community and family.

"This year’s festival has a little bit for everyone. We have five in-person film events and each film event has live music, has a movie, we’re giving out snacks," said Deborah Bricks, co-director of the Victoria International Jewish Film Festival.

"A couple of the films even have the directors coming in, and there’s also online films and so there are four in the online cinema," she added.

The festival runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6 and culminates with a family day program on Nov. 6.

The family day includes a performance of the short Irish comedy Hannah Cohen’s Holy Communion, and includes a storyteller, a sing-along duo, a balloon-twister and crafts.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Victoria International Jewish Film Festival website.

While the event is free, moviegoers will have to register for tickets to each showing.