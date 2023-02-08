83-year-old busted travelling 100 km/h in school zone on Vancouver Island

Mounties on Vancouver Island say they were in "disbelief" when they saw a senior driving more than 100 km/h through a school zone in Qualicum Beach, B.C.

The Oceanside RCMP was conducting a speed enforcement operation in front of Kwalikum Secondary School on Tuesday morning when officers saw a Mercedes-Benz barrelling towards them.

"The officer said they were in disbelief when they observed the vehicle speeding at such excess through a school zone on a school day," said Oceanside RCMP Sgt. Shane Worth in a release Wednesday.

The officer estimated that the car was travelling faster than 100 km/h, and when the Mountie used their speed radar device, the car registered at 108 km/h, police said.

The 83-year-old driver of the Mercedes, who is a resident of Qualicum Beach, was stopped and had their vehicle impounded for seven days for excessive speeding. The driver was also served a $368 fine, according to the Oceanside RCMP.

Mounties are reminding drivers to obey speed limits, particularly around school zones.

"Our officers spend time enforcing speed zones at all of our local schools and we remind the motoring public to take care and slow down in school zones in order to keep everyone safe and avoid hefty fines and vehicle impounds," said Worth.