79-year-old B.C. choir conductor constructs 'little libraries' to donate to others
Although he’s the same age as Mick Jagger, and has worked in the music business for a similar length of time, there is one difference between between the Rolling Stones frontman and Bruce More.
“Rock and Roll generally gets big audience response,” Bruce says before laughing.
“Whereas choir conductors, not so much.”
But when the crowd does goes relatively crazy for your choir, “there’s absolutely no feeling in the world like it,” Bruce says.
When he wasn’t conducting choirs in 33 countries around the world, Bruce was striving for a similar high as a self-described “garage sale freak.”
“If you make a big purchase and get a real deal on something, you just feel so good,” Bruce says.
Finding a bargain was one thing. Using what he bought was another.
“For 30 years, I’ve been collecting tools,” Bruce says. “And they’ve been sitting in the basement doing nothing.”
But then Bruce retired.
“You hear about people who retire and they die the next year,” Bruce says. “Finding something to do that you really like is really important.”
So Bruce decided to use his tools to construct a "Little Free Library" in his front yard and start exchanging books with his neighbours.
“It collapsed (in the rain) because it was made of particle board,” Bruce smiles. “Note to self.”
So he tried again. And with the same determination that earned him a doctorate from Yale, Bruce built a more robust book-borrowing box.
“It’s the thrill of creating something,” Bruce says, showing pictures of his brightly painted buildings with shingled roofs and latching doors.
“And the thrill of somebody using something you’ve created.”
Bruce started making multiple Little Free Libraries and donating them to people who couldn’t make or afford their own. He even made a map showing how 15 of them have been erected across the region. He’s currently working on two more.
“I want to make the thing,” Bruce smiles. “And get it out there.”
Which brings us to another difference between Mick and him. While Jagger “can’t get no satisfaction,” Bruce has found that serving others is the most fulfilling feeling of all.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Port aux Basque under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basque in Newfoundland is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph
Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within St. George's Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.
What will happen to the wild horses on Sable Island impacted by Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices are predicted to come close to their all-time high on Sunday
The price of a litre of regular gasoline in Metro Vancouver is expected to rise again on Sunday by as much as 13 cents, a total that would bring the region close to its all-time high.
-
Vancouver outdoor bar closes, citing city permitting process
A beloved outdoor bar in Vancouver's Chinatown that was born due to the COVID-19 pandemic has closed.
-
Downtown Eastside fire forces SRO evacuation, crews hope most will be able to return Saturday
Dozens of residents were forced to evacuate a single-room occupancy building in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning as crews battled a fire in a second-floor unit.
Edmonton
-
Officer injured, man arrested after brandishing knife at Edmonton airport: RCMP
A police officer was injured while responding to a report of a man brandishing a knife at Edmonton International Airport Saturday.
-
Shelter in place order active in Cadotte Lake
After reports of a potentially armed man in the area of Cadotte Lake, RCMP are advising residents to shelter in place.
-
Special guests make a splash at EPL open house
Two African penguins made an appearance as part of the Edmonton Public Library's (EPL) open house event. It's part of the Explore EPL campaign, encouraging Edmontonians to get back to the library after years of pandemic related closures and reduced services.
Toronto
-
'Enough is enough:' Will Brampton's municipal election be a referendum on the dysfunction that has plagued city hall?
Todd Letts believes that Brampton is perhaps “Ontario’s best asset” for future job growth thanks to a large tract of developable industrial land unmatched in the GTA and a highly educated workforce.
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight
Pop music legends Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster will be officially inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Saturday.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Calgary
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
-
Senior dies after 'physical confrontation' with police in Sundre
Alberta's police watchdog has been called in after a senior died following a physical confrontation with Mounties at a Sundre hospital.
-
Calgarian Melissa O'Neill goes undercover for Season 5 of The Rookie
The latest season of the hit TV show The Rookie launches Sunday with a former Calgarian front and centre.
Montreal
-
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
-
Quebecers can vote in advance starting Sunday
Advance polls will be held on Sunday and Monday, with polling stations open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Man and woman fatally shot in Longueuil, Que.
A man and a woman were shot Friday night in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. They were transported to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Atlantic
-
Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.
Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring in powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes with hundreds of thousands without power.
-
State of emergency declared for Cape Breton Regional Municipality: mayor, council
A state of local emergency has been declared by the mayor and council of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality amid widespread power outages, road closures, displaced residents, and structural damage as post-tropical storm Fiona makes its way across the island Saturday morning.
-
Nearly 500,000 Maritimers still without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power, as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police warn of 'new twist' on scam targeting grandparents
A new twist on a scam targeting grandparents has Winnipeg police warning the public to be alert and trust their gut when answering the phone.
-
Former politician Bill Blaikie dies after battle with kidney cancer
The family of retired politician Bill Blaikie has confirmed he has died after a battle with cancer.
-
'It's a great opportunity': Mayoral candidates weigh in on making Assiniboine Forest a national Park
A local environmental group, along with some mayoral hopefuls, is calling for Assiniboine Forest to become a national urban park, ensuring the forest is protected for years to come.
Kitchener
-
Homecoming weekend raises safety concerns in Waterloo region
Partygoers have returned to Waterloo’s university district for homecoming festivities and revelers are excited to be back taking part in a long-standing tradition they missed out on because of the pandemic.
-
Guelph homecoming game takes on extra meaning for father-and-son football coaches
The University of Guelph homecoming weekend saw the Gryphons football squad take to the field with a heartwarming duo behind the bench.
-
New transit facility opens its doors to Waterloo region
The future of Waterloo region’s transit system opened its doors to the public Saturday with a brand new maintenance facility on Northfield Drive in Waterloo.
Regina
-
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
-
Two women charged in Regina following stolen vehicle incident: Regina police
A stolen vehicle was intercepted and two women were arrested by Regina police after an incident on Sept. 21.
-
'Wonderful condition': Regina International Airport receives historic hangar from Sask. government
An original hangar at the Regina International Airport has been sold by the Government of Saskatchewan back to the airport authority.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Iranian community demonstrates in support of protesters in Iran
Dozens gathered in solidarity at Barrie’s waterfront Saturday, joining protests around the world following the suspicious death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman.
-
OPP lay numerous charges as unsanctioned rally hits Wasaga Beach
Provincial police have laid numerous charges in Wasaga Beach as a major car rally is returning to the town this weekend.
-
Elementary students use outdoor toilets for weeks as school deals with water woes
Primrose Elementary School in Mulmur has been using portable toilets and trailer bathrooms since school began due to a lack of water pressure inside the facility.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
Puppy trapped in well rescued by Sask. fire crews
Buckland Fire and Rescue were called out to the Wahpeton Dakota Nation with reports that someone was stuck in a well Friday night and ended up saving a puppy.
-
New APTN show spotlights Indigenous businesses
Reality TV fans have a new opportunity to get their fix of business shows, as a new series features Indigenous businesspeople from across Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
-
Laurentian student living with polio is being called an inspiration
Third year Laurentian University student, Koko Blaise has overcome many challenges while learning how to live with polio. He moved to Sudbury with his family in March of 2020 and is now being called an inspiration by many.
-
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre in search of new home, needs it quick
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre says the Near North District School Board has told the group they can't operate out of West Ferris Secondary School anymore.