750 veterans' graves to be honoured in Cowichan Valley ahead of Remembrance Day

Graves of veterans in the Cowichan Valley will be honoured with a white cross for their service over the next two weekends leading up to Remembrance Day.

The Cowichan Valley Lest We Forget Where They Lie Project has identified 750 graves in several cemeteries in the valley.

Starting Saturday, local cadets will place the white crosses decorated with a poppy and a sprig of cedar at the gravesites and offer a salute to those buried in them.

The project is part of a tradition that dates back to 1955 and is way of honouring the ones who did make it home.

“The cenotaph has come to remember those who fell overseas and who are buried overseas,” says project coordinator Mike Bieling.

“Our commemoration is more aimed at commemorating those who were fortune enough to return.”

Organizers of the cross placement project believe there are more veteran gravesites to be identified and will continue their work.

“(We'll) keep doing the research until we have identified every possible veteran in cemeteries in the Cowichan Valley,” adds Bieling.

The project coordinator would like to hear from anyone who my have a loved one who is a veteran and is buried in the valley. He can be reached at 250-748-5031

The white crosses will stay up at the gravesites until the end of November. The list of cross placement ceremonies follows.

Saturday, Oct. 29:

11 a.m. – St. Andrew’s Churchyard in Cowichan Station

1 p.m. – Shawnigan Cemetery followed by Mill Bay Historic Church and Cemetery

2 p.m. – St. Francis Xavier Church (Mill Bay)

Sunday, Oct. 30:

1 p.m. – Mt. View Cemetery & St. Mary’s Somenos Churchyard

Saturday, Nov. 5:

11 a.m. – Westholmes All Saints Churchyard

Sunday, Nov. 6: