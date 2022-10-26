7 Vancouver Island breweries win big at national beer competition

Breweries from up and down Vancouver Island took home awards at the first ever Canada Beer Cup, a national competition put on by the Canadian Craft Brewers Association that launched this year.

The competition measured 70 styles of beer across 10 categories that were judged by a panel of 40 Canadian and international experts.

There was also a "best in show" award handed out to a Vancouver brewery, Callister Brewing Co., for its Wee Laird Wee Heavy Scottish Ale.

Most of Vancouver Island's seven winners were located north of the Malahat.

Port Alberni's Dog Mountain Brewing took home two gold medals, one in the Cream/Golden Ale category for its "Technically a Blonde" ale and one in the North American Style Wheat Beer for its "Lit Wit."

Another Port Alberni brewery, Twin City Brewing Company, took home a silver medal in the Doppelbock category for its Dissimulator beer, and a bronze award in the IPA of 6.1% to 8% ABV (Contemporary) category with its Chromograph beer.

(Twin City Brewing/Facebook)

Sticking in the Mid-Island, Courtenay's Ace Brewing Company took home a silver medal in the Old World Pale Ale category for its Wingman Pale Ale, while Chemainus' Riot Brewing earned a bronze medal in the Mild Ale division for its Working Class Hero Dark Mild.

In Greater Victoria, the capital's Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. took home a gold medal in the North American Amber Ale category for its Blue Buck Ale.

Meanwhile, Category 12 Brewing in Central Saanich won two awards, a silver medal in the Wood Influenced category for its Continuum beer, and a bronze medal in the "Belgian Style Tripel or Other Belgian Style Strong Golden Ale" category with its Belgian Golden Strong.

Sooke Oceanside Brewery is the last Vancouver Island brewery to earn a medal at the inaugural Canada Beer Cup.

It won a silver medal in the Dortmunder/Export Style Lager category with its Leechtown Lager.

A full list winners can be found on the 2022 Canada Beer Cup website.