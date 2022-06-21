6 orphaned bear cubs released back into the wilds of B.C.
Six orphaned bear cubs that were being cared for at a rescue centre on Vancouver Island have been released back into the wild.
It's part of what staff at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRC) in Errington, B.C., call the circle of life.
"As these cubs are going back out, our new ones are coming in," said Derek Downes, animal care supervisor at NIWRC.
On Tuesday, the six cubs were released at an undisclosed location close to where they were found.
"I'm so happy for them. They get to be wild bears," said Trisha Steinbach, an animal care worker at NIWRC.
"They got a second chance on life."
Over the past few days, biologists and veterinary staff with the B.C. Ministry of Forests were at the centre sedating the bears.
They also tagged the bears, put GPS tracking collars on them, and took a few health samples.
Staff at NIWRC say there's one important factor they measure their success by, after caring for bears for decades.
"The cubs that we are rehabilitating to go back into the wild are acting like wild bears, and that's the most important thing," said Downes.
"Conflict with humans as a result of a rehabilitated bear cub has been basically nil," he said.
Staff at NIWRC say these release days are an important part of an animal's journey.
"It's bittersweet," said Steinbach. "I'm just so blessed to be a part of this whole journey of this little cub."
"Hopefully they look up at the night sky and can kind of realize they are back home, where they should be," added Downes.
Two new bear cubs have already arrived at the wildlife centre for rehabilitation.
