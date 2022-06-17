6 cars damaged in James Bay arson: VicPD

Victoria police are investigating two cases of arson that occurred in the same area Thursday night, which destroyed or damaged six cars.

Police were called to the Seaview Apartments building at 450 Dallas Rd. just before midnight for reports of a fire burning through several vehicles and the property's carport.

When officers arrived, they met with firefighters who told them that they had just responded to another call just down the street.

Police say the first fire was reported around 11:45 p.m. outside of a residential building on Menzies Street.

Firefighters say the first fire was considered small and was put out by building residents.

"As the firefighters were preparing to leave the scene of this first fire, they were flagged down by a resident from the second building, approximately 100 metres away, who pointed them to a larger fire in the carport area of their building," said Victoria police in a statement Friday.

The fire was reported just before midnight: (Liz Stirling)

In total, six vehicles were destroyed or damaged by the fire, and significant damage was done to the carport structure of the building.

No one was injured in either blaze, police say.

The damaged vehicles and carport are pictured on June 17, 2022. (CTV News)

Both fires are being investigated as arson, according to police.

"Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam, doorcam, or other video from the area from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. last night, to save your footage and call [Victoria police at] 250-995-7654 extension 1," said VicPD on Friday.

Anyone with information on the incident is also asked to call VicPD at the same number, or contact Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.