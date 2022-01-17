6 arrested after gunshots reported in Nanaimo home

Six people were taken into police custody after gunshots were reported in a Nanaimo neighbourhood on Monday.

Multiple police officers responded to a home in the 300-block of Hillcrest Avenue at 6:40 a.m.

Nanaimo RCMP say officers entered the home, which is known to police, and arrested six adults without incident.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

Investigators secured the home and were waiting for a warrant to search the property for evidence of the shooting late Monday morning.