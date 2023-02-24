5 Vancouver Island First Nations may see land returned after negotiations with B.C., feds

Treaties between the provincial and federal governments and First Nations are considered one of the highest forms of reconciliation, and we're on the verge of seeing another one signed on Vancouver Island.

Five First Nations are close to concluding negotiations with the province and Ottawa to have key parcels of land returned.

Hatley Park on southern Vancouver Island is one property that may be returned to the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations.

"It's a tremendous piece of property and it's got huge potential for our nation to put our footprint rightfully in our territory," said Songhees First Nation chief Ronald Sam.

The Department of National defence owns Hatley Park, which encompasses Royal Road University.

"We think this is a fantastic opportunity to see these lands go back to their rightful owners," said Philip Twyford, vice president of finance and operations for Royal Roads.

"It is business as usual for the university," he said. "We expect we'll have a different landlord, we'll have a different partner, as we go through this and we really welcome that."

Treaty negotiations are nearing a close between the province, federal government and the Te'mexw Treaty Association, which represents the Songhees, Esquimalt, T'sou-ke, Malahat, Snawnawas and Beecher Bay nations.

"The fact that we’re close to initialing the treaty really is the reason that we’re here today," said Mark Lofthouse, Te'mexw Treaty Association chief provincial negotiator while speaking with Victoria city council on Thursday.

"It is something to get a treaty this advanced after so many years of negotiations," he said.

The treaties have been in negotiation for more than 28 years. Now, their finalization could come within less than a year.

Besides Hatley Park, other areas of land that could be returned include real estate along the Victoria waterfront and at the Sooke Mountain Provincial Park.

Once negotiations wrap, the nations have to ratify the treaty packages.

"All in, we're looking at possibly another five years before it's realized in our community if the vote is successful," said Sam.