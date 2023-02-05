5-month suspension for Victoria nurse who 'falsified a medical record'

A Victoria nurse has been suspended for five months for failing to adequately assess a patient and then falsifying a medical record regarding the assessment.

A summary of a consent agreement between the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives and registered nurse Edgardo "Jon" Santiago was posted on the college's website last week.

According to the summary, Santiago's "practice issues" occurred in July 2020.

"The registrant did not adequately assess a patient despite the patient having a significant medical history and current symptoms of concern," the summary reads. "He observed the patient, asked peers what they had observed, and reviewed the charting of previous shifts. Then, he falsified a medical record by documenting a fulsome assessment he had not completed."

Santiago voluntarily agreed to a five-month suspension as discipline for his conduct. During the suspension he must "complete remedial education on ethics and responsibility, medications, documentation, patient relations and critical thinking."

He must also "create a learning plan, and meet with a BCCNM practice consultant."

When he returns to work, Santiago's first five patient assessments will be supervised, and he will be subject to "random documentation audits," according to the BCCNM.