5.1-magnitude earthquake mostly unfelt after rumbling off B.C. coast

The location of the earthquake on June 4, 2022, is pictured. (USGS) The location of the earthquake on June 4, 2022, is pictured. (USGS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario