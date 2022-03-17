4 arrested, vehicles seized in Victoria drug investigation

Four people have been arrested in Victoria following a month-long joint drug investigation by Victoria police and the West Shore RCMP.

Officers from the two departments and from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team arrested two people on Feb. 18 following a search at a Victoria residence, police said Thursday.

Investigators say a suspected drug supplier was later identified, resulting in two more arrests and a search at a second Victoria property.

Both searches resulted in the seizure of approximately 78 grams of cocaine, $7,500 in cash and three vehicles, according to police.

Investigators are recommending charges of trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.