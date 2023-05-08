4.7-magnitude earthquake rumbles off northern B.C. coast

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded off northern British Columbia on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred just after 9 a.m. off the west coast of Moresby Island, approximately 236 kilometres from Prince Rupert on B.C.'s mainland, and 531 kilometres away from Campbell River on Vancouver Island.

The earthquake shook at a depth of about one kilometre, and no tsunami risk is expected, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

As of early Monday morning, no one reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.